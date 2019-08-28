Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's New England Chapter Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Support for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's New England Chapter proudly announces its 50th anniversary, commemorating five decades of volunteer leadership, research initiatives, disease awareness, patient support, and advocacy programs. This major milestone will be celebrated at the Fête for Crohn's & Colitis gala this November 2, 2019 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Since its inception, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has been at the forefront of progress for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, chronic diseases for which there are no cures. These diseases are collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation sits at the hub of the IBD community and is committed to innovation and collaboration, uniting key stakeholders in its mission to find cures and better treatment options and improve care for the 3 million Americans afflicted with these diseases.

The New England chapter was established by Joan and Ted Cutler, Barbara and Leo Karas, Rhoda and Eliot Lifland, and Harriet and Joseph Finn, whose families continue to be engaged today. The New England chapter's Fête gala will honor these extraordinary individuals whose dedication, commitment, and generosity of spirit led to the birth of the chapter 50 years ago.

"From the beginning, the leadership of our founding families in New England established the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation as a force in the Boston community. They made this Foundation an organization to support and put us on the map and involved community leaders," said Diane Goldman, New England chapter Board President Emeritus. "Today, I am most proud of the development of a strong chapter medical advisory committee (CMAC) and the ever-increasing involvement of the medical community, especially in the expansion of patient symposia and productive research."

"It feels personally satisfying that the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has been improving the quality of life for patients," says Judi Walk, New England Board Member and Fête Committee Member. "The founders did an amazing job -- Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis were rarely talked about and they brought it to the public and formed a camaraderie among patients and doctors. As someone with the disease, I needed education, and this is where I got it. The founders were inspirational role models for the rest of us to follow."

Since its inception in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested more than $350 million in the research of inflammatory bowel diseases and played a role in every major breakthrough and therapeutic advancement in IBD research. According to Kimberly Frederick Snapper, Regional Executive Director, New England Chapter, "We are feeling more positive than ever with recent scientific breakthroughs. With this progress, we are working even harder to raise money and awareness to fuel these initiatives. We understand that for anyone with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, a cure cannot come fast enough."

This year's Fête for Crohn's & Colitis honorees include Dr. Matt Hamilton, Humanitarian of the Year and Stephen Marcus, Man of the Year. The event is chaired by Jonathan Epstein and Elizabeth Orgel. Committee members include: Jeff Backerman, Adam Cheifetz, MD, Ellen and Richard Calmas, Karolina Chorvath, Liz Coleman, Robin Davis, Steven Fine, MD, Dan Frankel, Dick Grand, MD, Karen Howe, Joey Karas, Shari Marquis, Pam and Jeff Mittleman, Shiella Radel, Mike Ross, Mark Rubin, Eleni Simmoneau, Tia Doggett, Ronna Rosenblatt, Lisa Bigony, Csilla von Csiky, Judi and Ed Walk, Jane Wolfman, Lisa Wyett, and Jill Zimmerman Holub.

