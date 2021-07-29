Crohn's Disease Market Set to Observe Remunerative Growth at a CAGR of 7.6% During the Study Period 2018-30

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Crohn's Disease (CD) Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Crohn's Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Crohn's Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Market report:

The United States accounted for the maximum Crohn's Disease prevalent cases in the 7MM with 825,165 cases in the year 2020. Furthermore, the prevalence is expected to grow more during the forecast period, 2021–2030.

accounted for the maximum Crohn's Disease prevalent cases in the 7MM with cases in the year 2020. Furthermore, the prevalence is expected to grow more during the forecast period, 2021–2030. The US FDA-approved biologics in the Crohn's Disease treatment market include infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, natalizumab, ustekinumab .

. Out of all the available biologics, anti-TNF agents mainly adalimumab and infliximab dominate the market, however, classes such as anti-integrin and interleukin inhibitor are making inroads into the CD market owing to better clinical profile (i.e. no black box warnings) and also patient convenient dosing.

Adalimumab is expected to hold the maximum market share by 2023 after which biosimilars in the case of the US are expected to enter and will erode the sales value.

after which biosimilars in the case of the US are expected to enter and will erode the sales value. Key pharma giants including Eli Lilly, RedHill Biopharma, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, and Galapagos NV, Celgene, Janssen Pharmaceuticals , among several others are actively involved in advancing the Crohn's Disease Pipeline.

, among several others are actively involved in advancing the Crohn's Disease Pipeline. Emerging Crohn's Disease pipeline therapies including Jyselica, Rinvoq, Etrolizumab, Ozanimod, Skyrizi, Brazikumab, Alofisel, Mirikizumab, RHB-104, Etrasimod, Tremfya, Deucravacitinib, Tesnatilimab, Sibofimloc, BT-11, UTTR1147A, TD-1473, JNJ-67864238, SHR0302, Ryoncil, Ritlecitinib , are undergoing different stages of clinical development.

, are undergoing different stages of clinical development. Out of all emerging therapies, Ozanimod is expected to nab the highest patient share owing to once-daily oral dosing, the potential for a differentiated cardiovascular profile compared to JAKs class, and promising efficacy signals from the phase 2 STEPSTONE study.

is expected to nab the highest patient share owing to once-daily oral dosing, the potential for a differentiated cardiovascular profile compared to JAKs class, and promising efficacy signals from the phase 2 study. Risankizumab (AbbVie) is anticipated to emerge as a potential therapy in the Crohn's Disease market based on its results from two Phase III induction studies.

An anticipated increase in the market penetration of targeted/ advanced therapies in tandem with advances in R&D, development of new biomarkers for diagnosis, and increasing prevalence of CD shall further supply the fuel for Crohn's Disease Market share growth.

Discover more about therapy set to grab substantial market share @ Crohn's Disease Market Share

Crohn's Disease: Overview

Crohn's Disease (CD) is one of the major types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), other being ulcerative colitis (UC). CD is typically more severe than UC but is slightly less common. The disease can occur at any age, but CD is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.

It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, leading to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. Crohn's Disease primarily affects the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine, however, the disease can affect any part of a patients' digestive tract, from mouth to anus.

Discover more about the disease, causes, signs & symptoms, and diagnosis @ Crohn's Disease Signs & Symptoms and Diagnosis

Crohn's Disease Epidemiology

The Crohn's Disease market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Crohn's Disease Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Crohn's Disease Cases

Crohn's Disease Age-Specific cases

Crohn's Disease Severity-Specific Cases

Treated Crohn's Disease Cases

Download report to understand which demographic factors are guiding the CRC epidemiology trends @ Crohn's Disease Epidemiological Insights

Crohn's Disease Therapy Market

The present Crohn's Disease treatment market size includes drug therapies and surgeries. The treatment approaches vary with severity levels, with an ultimate goal to maintain clinical remission. The pharmacologic Crohn's Disease treatment strategy includes the prescription of aminosalicylates (sulfasalazine), antibiotics or corticosteroids (budesonide). Once remission is achieved, patients are normally maintained with escalation to the highly effective but potentially more toxic treatments, such as prednisone, immunomodulators (azathioprine, mercaptopurine, and methotrexate). For those who do not get into remission with conventional therapy, escalation to the highly effective but potentially more toxic treatment strategies treatment with biologics (infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, natalizumab, ustekinumab) is typically indicated.

Targeted therapies (mainly biologics) appear to be deeply penetrated into the Crohn's Disease treatment market in case of moderate to severe CD patients occupying around 40%-50% of the current Crohn's Disease treatment market. The reason can be due to the availability of relatively more products with better clinical profile and patient convenient RoA. The Biologics Crohn's Disease market is dominated by anti-TNF agents mainly adalimumab and infliximab. However, after the patent expiries of the available biologics (such as for Adalimumab 2023) after which biosimilars in the case of the US are expected to enter and erode the sales value.

Learn more about available treatments @ Crohn's Disease Drugs & Therapies

Crohn's Disease Marketed Therapies

Entyvio/Vedolizumab (Takeda Pharmaceutical)

Stelara/Ustekinumab (Janssen Pharmaceutical)

Cimzia/Certolizumab pegol (UCB)

Tysabri/Natalizumab (Biogen)

Remicade /Infliximab (Janssen Biotech)

Humira/Adalimumab (AbbVie)

Crohn's Disease Market Landscape

At present, some companies have indulged themselves in initiating clinical trials that investigate new treatment options or studying how to use existing treatment options better. Current ongoing trials evaluate therapies with novel MOAs that are less immunogenic than current offerings and many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the market over the next 10 years.

Key players such as Gilead Sciences and Galapagos, AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Roche, AbbVie, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of Crohn's Disease in the United States.

Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies

Jyselica/Filgotinib (Gilead Sciences/Galapagos NV)

Rinvoq/Upadacitinib (AbbVie)

Etrolizumab/RG 7413 (Hoffmann-La Roche/Genentech)

Ozanimod/Zeposia (Celgene)

Skyrizi/Risankizumab (AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim)

Brazikumab/MEDI-2070 (Astrazeneca)

Alofisel/Darvadstrocel (Takeda/TiGenix)

Mirikizumab/LY-3074828 (Eli Lilly and Company)

RHB-104 (RedHill Biopharma)

Etrasimod/APD334 (Arena Pharmaceuticals)

Tremfya/Guselkumab (Janssen)

Deucravacitinib/BMS-986165 (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Tesnatilimab/JNJ-64304500 (Janssen)

Sibofimloc/EB8018 (Takeda/Enterome)

BT-11 (Landos Biopharma)

UTTR1147A/RG 7880 (Genentech)

TD-1473/JNJ 8398 (Theravance Biopharma/Janssen)

JNJ-67864238/PTG 200 (Protagonist Therapeutics/Janssen)

SHR0302 (Reistone Biopharma)

Ryoncil/Remestemcel-L (Mesoblast)

Ritlecitinib/Brepocitinib (Pfizer)

Discover more about the future market share of the therapies @ Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Landscape and Forecast

Crohn's Disease Market: Drivers and Barriers

A lack of effective and timely diagnosis of the disease leads to a complicated disease course with an increased number of surgeries. The CD market offers expensive biologics as a standard treatment option, however, the associated cost makes their adoption and accessibility highly limited.

Nevertheless, the treatment market comprises majorly targeted therapies (mainly biologics) expected to penetrate the market in next decade owing to the easy availability and better clinical profile. This offers a gamut of opportunities to the several pharmaceutical and biotech companies to investigate and launch novel drugs with different target areas, novel MOAs and less immunogenicity than the currently available Crohn's Disease therapies. Better awareness around the condition is also expected to fuel the growth of Crohn's Disease therapy market owing to timely treatment intervention.

The patent expiries of market-leading therapies such as Remicade, Humira, Entyvio and Stelara are anticipated to dilute the Crohn's Disease market value , leading to the entry of biosimilars that shall give tough competition to upcoming expensive biologics in the pipeline.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Crohn's Disease Market Landscape and Forecast

Scope of the Crohn's Disease Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Elli Lilly, RedHill Biopharma, AbbVie, and Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, and Galapagos NV, Celgene, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Jyselica, Rinvoq, Etrolizumab, Ozanimod, Skyrizi, Brazikumab, Alofisel, Mirikizumab, RHB-104, Etrasimod, Tremfya, Deucravacitinib, Tesnatilimab, Sibofimloc, BT-11, UTTR1147A, TD-1473, JNJ-67864238, SHR0302, Ryoncil, Ritlecitinib, and others.

Crohn's Disease Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Crohn's Disease Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Crohn's Disease emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Interested in knowing which Pharma Company is expected to establish a major hold in the market? Drop your query at [email protected]

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Crohn's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Crohn's Disease 4 Disease Background and Overview 5 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Crohn's Disease 6 Patient Journey 7 Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Crohn's Disease 11 Crohn's Disease Treatment 10 Unmet Needs 12 Key Endpoints of Crohn's Disease Treatment 13 Crohn's Disease Emerging Therapies 14 Crohn's Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 15 CD Market Unmet Needs 16 Crohn's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Crohn's Disease Market Drivers 18 CD Market Barriers 19 SWOT Analysis 20 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Discover more about the report offerings @ Crohn's Disease Market Forecast

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Barett Esophagus Market

DelveInsight's "Barett Esophagus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Autoimmune Hepatitis Market

DelveInsight's "Autoimmune Hepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Tumor Ablation Market

DelveInsight's 'Tumor Ablation Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report.

Parkinson's Disease Related Dementia Market

DelveInsight's "Parkinson's Disease Related Dementia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Global Messenger RNA Market

DelveInsight's 'Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030' report.

Esophageal Achalasia Market

DelveInsight's "Esophageal Achalasia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Adult Spinal Deformity Market

DelveInsight's 'Adult Spinal Deformity -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report.

Hemorrhoids Market

DelveInsight's " Hemorrhoids - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Blogs

FemTech Market

The women's health market or more preferably FemTech market is booming with the advancements in technology as women shifted their rationale towards using technology and AI for their health benefits.

Angelman syndrome Pipeline

The necessity of a robust Angelman syndrome pipeline is indispensable at the current moment because of a shortage of any approved therapy option available in the market.

COVID-19 Vaccine Landscape and Key Companies

Key Pharmaceutical companies include Pfizer (Comirnaty), AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria/Covishield), Moderna (mRNA-1273), Janssen (Ad26.COV2.S), Gamaleya Research Institute (Sputnik V), Sinovac (CoronaVac), CanSino Biologics (Convidicea (Ad5-nCoV)), among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP