Cronin Development Partners with Gibson Sotheby's International Realty in Exclusive Marketing and Sales Agreement for The St. Regis Residences, Boston

"Buyers seeking five-star service at home will soon have a remarkable option in Boston's Seaport," commented Jon Cronin, Principal of Cronin Development. "We believe the collaboration of these two iconic, internationally respected brands will result in a powerful marketing partnership."

The agreement establishes a partnership with the Gibson Sotheby's International Realty platform and the expertise of in-house sales office for The St. Regis Residences, Boston, directed by R. Wayne Lopez and Cathy Angelini.

"This partnership combines our team's unmatched local expertise with Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, utilizing its extensive global affiliate relationships across key local, national and international cities to reach ideal buyers," according to Lopez.

Michael Carucci, Executive Vice President of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty will lead Gibson Sotheby's International Realty's marketing and sales networking efforts, extending outreach to local, national and international buyers.

Carucci noted, "This project will surely be the most distinctive addition to the Seaport and iconic for the city of Boston. The global exposure and network that Gibson Sotheby's International Realty offers are unparalleled advantages for new construction luxury projects, and we anticipate our audience will be predominantly composed of local buyers with interest from other large United States markets as well as overseas – buyers all drawn to Boston."

Elkus Manfredi Architects has designed the tower in a rising curvilinear shape mimicking the masts and sails of ships in the surrounding harbor. The tower will be the only building of its kind in Boston with private outdoor space and Juliet balconies for residents. In addition, the structure will feature a signature restaurant on the first two floors, open to both residents and the general public.

The St. Regis Residences, Boston are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). 150 Seaport LLC uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made about the project.

ABOUT GIBSON SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Celebrating over a decade of success as a member of the Sotheby's International network, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty's astounding network consists of 950 offices in over 70 countries with approximately 22,000 + professionals. With 17 local offices and a team of approximately 250 dedicated local sales professionals, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty is the largest independently owned and operated real estate company in Boston. The firm sold more than $1.7 billion in property in 2017 and had transcended over $1 billion in sales faster than ever before the by end of July 2018.

ABOUT CRONIN DEVELOPMENT

Founded in 1995, Boston-based Cronin Development is driven by a sustained dedication to world-class design with a community-oriented outlook. With two decades of development success under the leadership of Principal Jon Cronin, the company remains entrepreneurial, disciplined, and steadfast in its mission to develop leading human experiences in residential, commercial and retail environments. For more information, visit www.cronindevelopment.com.

