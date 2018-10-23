CROP Working 'Rapidly' To Vertically Integrate California Production, Extraction, Distribution And Retail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that it is working towards complete vertical integration in California. Processing continues at Humboldt Farm and new automation equipment has arrived to increase efficiencies and continually increase return on investment (ROI) of finished inventory.

Additionally, CROP's Emerald Heights retail brand has just completed the stage three interview process with the City of San Bernardino which is a major hurdle before the final licensing review to open its first California retail location. CROP is currently going through the process of opening two Emerald Heights locations in Italy, one in Nevada and one at the aforementioned location in California.

The company's tenant is currently accepting and reviewing bids from distributors to represent the company's production under its Hempire, Evolution and White Rhino brands. The tenant has also applied for its own distribution license to represent its own production and the production of other complimentary producers in the region which will result in another license in the growing portfolio of tenant licensees.

CROP has also been notified that the tenants are preparing an extraction license application for Humboldt Farm which will maximize the ROI and broaden the range of Stock Keeping Units ('SKUs') available to retail locations.

CROP has submitted its building plans to the Humboldt County Building and Planning Department to increase the production of the California facility at a cost of $1,000,000 of which $250,000 has already been spent. The increased production will result in an additional ~12,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis and 3,000 pounds of secondary material per year.

CROP Infrastructure CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The significance of fully vertically integrating cannot be understated and we are working towards that end as rapidly as is practicable. As with CROP's worldwide tenant strategy, production is always focused on high quality at low cost. With extraction and retail verticals now in process, the opportunity to maximize ROI on a significant scale presents the opportunity to control CROP's tenant destiny and maximize future profits."

Crop Infrastructure Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and trades under the symbol "CROP" and in the US under the symbol "CRXPF". CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The Company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, an 1,865 acre CBD farm, extraction in Nevada with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands.

