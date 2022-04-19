Croptracker releases Harvest Quality Vision Overhead Bin Scanning

The overhead scanning system can handle the rigors of a transportation corridor and function at peak efficiency day in and day out. This system is capable of scanning over 4800 apples or pears within 30 seconds with a 98% accuracy. This first build also incorporates automatic detection of trucks entering the scanning corridor without any human input. It is also flexible enough to be built upon one worker activating the start and stop of a scan at a lower price point.

This entire system was designed, developed and built by Croptracker in partnership with the Two-a-Day Group in the Elgin district, Western Cape, South Africa. Minimizing labor and skill requirements, HQV overhead scanning allows packers to overcome logistical challenges and to continue producing at high efficiencies. The Two-a-Day Group is well informed about the fruits they receive before it is time to make important logistical decisions about storage and sales. They are also able to inform the growers of what they, the packer, received at the front gates and provide detailed imagery back to their suppliers.

Chris Petzer from the Two-a-Day Group says, "Croptracker's Harvest Quality Vision has given Two-a-Day a whole new dynamic in doing business, adding product predictability and insight into making critical business decisions proactively, instead of a reactive response. We like to call it our 'virtual pre-sorter'. Our partnership with the Croptracker team has been a fantastic experience during this pioneering project. They are professional, innovative and committed to any resolve, always staying positive during any challenge. I am looking forward to our ongoing partnership."

Croptracker believes this scanning platform can be used to improve efficiency, increase productivity and knowledge for packing houses that receive large quantities of fruit in short periods of time.

Matt Deir, Founder and CEO of Croptracker says, "Our new Overhead Scanning technology shows how we are innovating in the agrotech industry for our clients' needs. We have created a technologically advanced system, while keeping it cost effective. We are very happy that our system is allowing Two-a-Day to make proactive decisions before their fruit even gets off their trucks."

If you are interested in using Croptracker's handheld HQV 3.0 as a first step to implementing an overhead bin scanning system at your facilities, feel free to book a demo .

Croptracker develops agtech solutions for industry leaders. Located in Eastern Ontario, Canada, their mission is to make crop production safer, more efficient, and more profitable. Designed in partnership with fresh market producers and distributors, every tool we create is based on direct industry feedback. Croptracker's award-winning farm software optimizes recordkeeping, labor tracking, production and cost management. Their integrative Harvest Quality Vision technology offers instant empirical analysis of crop samples exactly when you need it. Optimize your harvest season with Croptracker's customizable solutions. Visit Croptracker.com to learn more about their products and to contact them about app based solutions.

SOURCE Croptracker