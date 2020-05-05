Cross-Border B2C Delivery Industry Report 2019: Focus on North America, Europe and China - Covering the Leading Companies; Their Market Positions and Strategies
May 05, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The main focus is on Europe, North America and China - which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery. It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally the size of the market, historical growth rate and the forecasts for the future. Key drivers of the segment - in particular the growth of online retail - are also analysed.
The report describes the competitive landscape:
- How it differs between Europe, North America and China
- What the main categories of companies involved are
- How they differ, their strengths and weaknesses relative to each other
The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.
The report includes profiles of the following groups:
- B2C Europe
- Easyship
- GFS
- International Checkout
- P2P Mailing
- Sendcloud
- Seven Senders
- Shipcloud
- Shippo
- Whistl
- wnDirect
- Boxberry
- DPEX
- NAQEL Express
- Amazon
- eShopWorld
- FedEx Cross Border
- Global-E
- Jagged Peak
- Pitney Bowes Cross-Border
- UPS i-Parcel
- Air Business
- Asendia
- Landmark Global
- Spring
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
- About this report
- Summary
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
Cross-border B2C delivery services
- Market structure (Europe / US and China)
- Historical provision
- New business models
- Key market trends and regulatory developments
Market size and growth: historical and forecast
- Online retail growth
- B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - historical
- B2C parcels market value
- B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - forecast
Competitive landscape
- Key market players
- Comparison of cross-border B2C business models
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sobikp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article