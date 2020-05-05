Cross-Border B2C Delivery Industry Report 2019: Focus on North America, Europe and China - Covering the Leading Companies; Their Market Positions and Strategies

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main focus is on Europe, North America and China - which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery. It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally the size of the market, historical growth rate and the forecasts for the future. Key drivers of the segment - in particular the growth of online retail - are also analysed.



The report describes the competitive landscape:

How it differs between Europe , North America and China

, and What the main categories of companies involved are

How they differ, their strengths and weaknesses relative to each other

The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.



The report includes profiles of the following groups:

B2C Europe

Easyship

GFS

International Checkout

P2P Mailing

Sendcloud

Seven Senders

Shipcloud

Shippo

Whistl

wnDirect

Boxberry

DPEX

NAQEL Express

Amazon

eShopWorld

FedEx Cross Border

Global-E

Jagged Peak

Pitney Bowes Cross-Border

UPS i-Parcel

Air Business

Asendia

Landmark Global

Spring

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

About this report

Summary

Contents

List of charts and tables

Cross-border B2C delivery services

Market structure ( Europe / US and China )

/ US and ) Historical provision

New business models

Key market trends and regulatory developments

Market size and growth: historical and forecast

Online retail growth

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - historical

B2C parcels market value

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - forecast

Competitive landscape

Key market players

Comparison of cross-border B2C business models

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sobikp

