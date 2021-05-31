Cross border e-commerce logistics market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring A.P. Moller Maersk AS and Aramex International LLC among others|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market is driven by the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. In addition, the growth of e-commerce startups will boost the growth of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market.

Mobile devices and tablets are witnessing considerable growth in the markets worldwide. The increasing penetration of mobile devices has encouraged the development of mobile applications to transform the customer experience. Factors such as growing digital literacy, increasing per capita income, the growing availability of low-cost smartphones, and rising Internet penetration boost the growth of the market. In addition, the advent of social commerce has simplified customers' shopping experience and helps brands track sales directly from the mobile application. With the growth of social commerce, e-commerce orders are increasing which in turn increases the demand for cross-border eCommerce logistics during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cross border e-commerce Logistics Companies:

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

A.P. Moller Maersk AS offers TradeLens, a joint initiative by Maersk and IBM that allows all stakeholders involved in cross border trade to interact in a real-time environment.

Aramex International LLC

Aramex International LLC offers eCommerce solutions that assist start-ups and established businesses in supply chain management, technical support, and more.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. offers logistic services located strategically around the world to provide shipping services across borders, continents, and oceans.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG offers eCommerce fulfillment centers that feature multi-brand operations, value-added services for the online program, and cross-border shipments.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG offers worldwide experience in eCommerce logistics and an international network to handle any supply chain.

Cross Border E-commerce Logistics Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Transportation - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cross Border E-commerce Logistics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe- The FMCG logistics market report of Europe is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

Request FREE Sample Report

Express Delivery Market in Europe- The express delivery market size in Europe is segmented by business model (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and geography (Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe).

Request FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/cross-border-ecommerce-logisticsmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

