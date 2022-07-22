Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 55.47 billion, A.P. Moller Maersk AS and Aramex International LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., GEODIS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omni Logistics LLC, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., SEKO Logistics, Shenzhen Prolto Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

A.P. Moller Maersk AS - The company offers end-to-end e-commerce logistics, including e-fulfillment, last-mile, and cross-border delivery.

The company offers end-to-end e-commerce logistics, including e-fulfillment, last-mile, and cross-border delivery. Aramex International LLC - The company offers e-commerce solutions that assist start-ups and established businesses in supply chain management and technical support.

The company offers e-commerce solutions that assist start-ups and established businesses in supply chain management and technical support. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions such as final mile capacity solutions and multimodal solutions.

The company offers cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions such as final mile capacity solutions and multimodal solutions. DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers tailored logistics solutions throughout the e-commerce supply chain.

The company offers tailored logistics solutions throughout the e-commerce supply chain. FedEx Corp. - The company makes it cost-effective and easy to deliver e-commerce packages using trusted local carriers in the destination country for final-mile delivery.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Service Segments

The transportation segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It includes the movement of e-commerce retail products through various modes of transport, such as rail, air, water, and roadways. Factors such as the significant growth of the e-commerce industry and the increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Driver

The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is driving the growth of this segment. The rising digital literacy, growing per capita income, the increasing availability of low-cost smartphones, and rising internet penetration are fueling the penetration of mobile computing devices. The increasing penetration of mobile devices has led to the advent of social commerce. E-commerce apps help vendors in retaining customers through targeted advertisements and by providing tailored shopping experiences. These factors have led to an increase in the number of orders, which is driving the cross-border e-commerce logistics market growth.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cross-border e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cross-border e-commerce logistics market vendors

Related Reports

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Secure Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 55.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., GEODIS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omni Logistics LLC, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., SEKO Logistics, Shenzhen Prolto Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 97: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 98: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

10.4 Aramex International LLC

Exhibit 101: Aramex International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aramex International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Aramex International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 104: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus

10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 106: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CMA CGM Group

Exhibit 111: CMA CGM Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: CMA CGM Group - Business segments



Exhibit 113: CMA CGM Group - Key news



Exhibit 114: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 116: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 121: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 122: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 123: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 125: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 129: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 133: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 137: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio