Cross Country Adjusting Hires Alphonse Provo as Vice President Field Claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Adjusting, a national leader in insurance claim services, announced today the hiring of Alphonse Provo as Vice President of Field Claims.

Alphonse brings with him 23 years of claims experience. In his role prior to joining Cross Country, Alphonse worked as Vice President for a national adjusting firm.

Alphonse stated, "I am extremely ecstatic about joining Cross Country. I believe Cross Country is one of the industry leaders in claims handling and offers a lot of expertise in field services. The future is very bright for Cross Country Adjusting, which made my decision very easy. I'm looking forward to great things on the horizon."

About Cross Country Adjusting:

Cross Country Adjusting, founded in 2005, has quickly grown to become one of the nation's leading insurance claim service companies, operating in all 48 contiguous states. Cross Country Adjusting offers a wide array of services, including TPA claims administration, field adjusting for both daily and catastrophe property claims, managed repair network, and virtual inspector program. For more information, go to www.CCAdjust.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Sponsler

Phone: 888.658.1828

Email: hsponsler@ccadjust.com

