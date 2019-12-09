Cross Country Adjusting Hires Melissa Callahan as Vice President of Business Development

PAGELAND, S.C., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Adjusting, a national leader in insurance claim services, announced today the hiring of Melissa Callahan as Vice President of Business Development.

Melissa brings with her 17 years of business and client development experience in the insurance field. In her role prior to joining Cross Country, Melissa worked for a national engineering firm in the role of Client Service Manager.

Melissa Callahan

"I am honored to join the Cross Country team and excited about what all Cross Country has accomplished," stated Melissa Callahan. "I look forward to showcasing the proprietary technologies Cross Country has in its claims handling process. I think they are a game-changer for the industry, and I can't wait to get started."

About Cross Country Adjusting:

Cross Country Adjusting, founded in 2005, has quickly grown to become one of the nation's leading insurance claim service companies, operating in all 48 contiguous states. Cross Country Adjusting offers a wide array of services, including TPA claims administration, field adjusting for both daily and catastrophe property claims, managed repair network, and virtual inspector program. For more information, go to www.CCAdjust.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Sponsler

Phone: 888.658.1828

Email: hsponsler@ccadjust.com

Related Images

melissa-callahan.jpg

Melissa Callahan

Melissa Callahan

SOURCE Cross Country Adjusting

Related Links

https://www.ccadjust.com

