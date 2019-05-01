Cross Country Adjusting to Sponsor the #15 NASCAR Cup Series Race Team

PAGELAND, S.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Adjusting, a national leader in insurance claim services, has signed a sponsor agreement with Premium Motorsports to become the primary sponsor of the #15 Chevrolet, driven by Ross Chastain, in the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will be held Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The race will air nationwide on FOX, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Sponsor Car

"We are thrilled to partner with Premium Motorsports for the Coca-Cola 600 race. As Cross Country is a company based in the Charlotte region we understand how vital the NASCAR industry is to this area. When considering ways to promote the Cross Country Adjusting family of companies, NASCAR was near the top of the list. It's a great environment for us to entertain our clients and introduce them to the sport in a way they have never seen it before. We have some new technology we are rolling out to our clients so it's a great reason to visit Charlotte to see some racing and our new tools," stated BreAnne Daniels, Director of Sales, Cross Country Adjusting.

"I want to thank the group at Cross Country Adjusting for joining our race team. We will do all we can to support their promotional efforts and look forward to an exciting Memorial Day weekend showcasing the Cross Country Adjusting #15 Chevrolet in the big race," added Jay Robinson, team owner.

About Cross Country Adjusting:

Cross Country Adjusting, founded in 2005, has quickly grown to become one of the nation's leading insurance claim service companies, now operating in all 48 contiguous states, handling over 70,000 property claims in 2018. Cross Country Adjusting offers a wide array of services including TPA claims administration, field adjusting for both daily and catastrophe property claims, managed repair network, and virtual inspector program. For more information go to www.CCAdjust.com

About Premium Motorsports:

Premium Motorsports is a NASCAR race team based in Mooresville, North Carolina. The organization fields entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow us on Facebook: @PremiumMotorsportsLLC, Twitter: @PremiumMotrspts and on Instagram @PremiumMotorsportsLLC.

Media Contact

Randy Sheffield

HardHead Marketing

rsheffield@hardheadmarketing.com

Phone 772-577-8288

Related Images

sponsor-car.png

Sponsor Car

Sponsor Car

SOURCE Cross Country Adjusting

Related Links

http://www.ccadjust.com

