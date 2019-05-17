Cross Country Healthcare Registered Nurse Marks 100th Travel Assignment

Atienza says integrity and character are very important to her, and she feels Cross Country Healthcare shares these values. "The freedom of being a traveler is tremendous for me. I cannot believe I have one hundred assignments! It's amazing and shows you that I love Cross Country, because they're always there for me, no matter what!" she added, emphatically.

Throughout her career, Atienza has cared for thousands of pediatric patients at hospitals in Texas, Florida and California, remaining at some assignments for nearly five years. Her dedication to nursing excellence has earned her numerous accolades from her nurse managers and other colleagues throughout the years. She has also been given a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which recognizes nurses nominated by coworkers or patients for the extraordinary compassion and care they provide patients and their families.

"We are extremely honored Caridad recognizes Cross Country Healthcare's commitment to her and her profession and that she has entrusted us throughout the years," said Cross Country Healthcare President & CEO, Kevin Clark. "We are also very proud of her for reaching this milestone and look forward to placing her on her next 100 assignments!"

Atienza says that travel nursing also inspired her to give back, which led her to put several family members in the Philippines through college and also to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged children in the Philippines, many of whom she has never even met. When asked what she would tell her younger self about her profession, Atienza said "I would say 'why the heck didn't you do this earlier?'" Atienza added, "I would have been a traveler in my early 20s, because I love being a travel nurse. I love the people I've met. I love the places I've been. And I love the relationships I have developed over the years."

Cross Country Healthcare's travel nurse division provides nurses the opportunity to combine their passion for their profession with their desire to experience new locations via temporary travel nurse assignments. Annually, Cross Country Healthcare places more than 10,000 nurses at over 2,500 healthcare facilities across the United States, offering them the opportunity to explore various clinical settings in a variety of geographical locations.

Learn more about Caridad Atienza's story here.

