Cross Country Infrastructure Services Acquires Five Star Equipment Rental

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. ("Cross Country"), a leading equipment and supplies provider to the construction industry, announced today that it has acquired Five Star Equipment Leasing & Rental, L.L.C. ("Five Star"). With the addition of Five Star, Cross Country gains an established equipment rental player in the central U.S. and at the crossroads of a multitude of oil & gas and infrastructure projects. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gerry Plescia, CEO of Cross Country, states "We are excited about the addition of Five Star to the Cross Country family. Five Star's utility size equipment and general equipment lines will allow us to add an expanded product offering to our existing customer base, while also increasing Cross Country's reach in the Central U.S market. Also, the addition of this outstanding operation will enable us to serve an important market with quality equipment and an experienced staff. We are pleased to welcome Bob Lewis and the Five Star sales team which are some of the best in the equipment rental industry."

Five Star Equipment Rental has been proudly serving Oklahoma since 1997. Five Star provides equipment rental solutions and service for all of Oklahoma and its bordering states for the construction, energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Five Star equipment rentals include earthmoving, compaction, aerial, forklifts and water pumping solutions.

Over the past five years, Cross Country has acquired several companies with industry specialties that strengthened and diversified the company's services and products. These acquisitions include Power Associates International in 2013, Sideline Specialty Equipment in 2015, Stone Pump & Trench, and PWI Supply in 2016 and Rain2Day in 2018.

Cross Country has been providing the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years and was just ranked #27 in the 2019 RER Top Rental Equipment companies.

