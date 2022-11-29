Cross-cultural Training Market Size to Grow by USD 1,802.14 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global cross-cultural training market as a part of the education market, the parent market. The education market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global cross-cultural training market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,802.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cross-cultural Training Market 2023-2027

Global Cross-cultural Training Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Cross-cultural Training Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cross-cultural training market is fragmented and competitive. A few prominent vendors that offer cross-cultural training in the market are Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy (Joyce Millet & Associates), Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., and others.

Factors such as technology and infrastructure are intensifying the competition in the market. There is high product differentiation among major players, which offer products at competitive prices. This, in turn, affects their profit margins. Moreover, the threat of new entrants is moderate due to factors such as moderate capital requirements.

Vendor Offerings -

Aperian Global Inc.: The company offers cross-cultural training, namely Cultural Competence.

Babel Language Consulting: The company offers cross-cultural training with Models of Culture.

Commisceo Global Consulting: The company offers cross-cultural training, namely Intercultural Working and Communication.

Coursera Inc.: The company offers cross-cultural training, such as Business English for Cross-cultural Communication, Cross-Cultural Communication, and Management.

For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!

Global Cross-cultural Training Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global cross-cultural training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cross-cultural training market.

North America held 31% of the global cross-cultural training market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Most technology giants, international banks, and insurance companies are headquartered in the US. These organizations have numerous employees from different educational and cultural backgrounds. As a result, the adoption of cross-cultural training programs is increasing.

Segment Overview

Based on deployment, the global cross-cultural training market is segmented into workshop and online.

The market share growth of the workshop segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. As companies are expanding their presence across various countries, the importance of cultural awareness has increased. Cross-cultural training was introduced in the market through the workshop model. The provision of workshop training enables corporates to monitor the performance of employees. Employees can gain real-time experience, with feedback for sessions and immediate customization. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Global Cross-cultural Training Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving the global cross-cultural training market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to provide cross-cultural training to employees. They are introducing advanced solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices. Hence, organizations with limited budgets prefer to pursue alternative e-learning solutions to train their employees.

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving the global cross-cultural training market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to provide cross-cultural training to employees. They are introducing advanced solutions, technologies, systems, and courses at affordable prices. Hence, organizations with limited budgets prefer to pursue alternative e-learning solutions to train their employees. Key Trend - The gamification of content will fuel the global cross-cultural training market growth. Gamification has become an integral part of training in business scenarios. Businesses have embraced gamification to design incentivized programs with a rising emphasis on digital badges, rewards, and leaderboards to carry out training with a mobile component. Such factors will support market growth.

The gamification of content will fuel the global cross-cultural training market growth. Gamification has become an integral part of training in business scenarios. Businesses have embraced gamification to design incentivized programs with a rising emphasis on digital badges, rewards, and leaderboards to carry out training with a mobile component. Such factors will support market growth. Major Challenge - The high costs associated with expatriate training failure will challenge the global cross-cultural training market growth. The training of expatriate managers is expensive. The rate of failure of these employees can lead to monetary losses and talent depletion. It can also damage the reputation of companies. Moreover, negligence of crucial and unique elements related to specific learner groups can have a drastic impact on the execution of projects.

What are the key data covered in this cross-cultural training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cross-cultural training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cross-cultural training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cross-cultural training market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cross-cultural training market vendors

The business process management (BPM) training system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.76 billion . The market is segmented by learning methods (online learning and blended learning), courses (corporate courses and general courses), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).



is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by learning methods (online learning and blended learning), courses (corporate courses and general courses), and geography ( , APAC, , , and and ). The English language training (ELT) market size in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.75%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 70.81 billion . The market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended).

Cross-cultural Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,802.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy (Joyce Millet & Associates), Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, Learnlight Software S.L.U., Pearson Plc, PRISM International Inc., RW3 LLC, Smart Culture, The London School of English, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

