CROSS Presents New Finishes in Spring 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the runway and into your hand, A.T. Cross has released its new collection of style forward finishes. Inspired by the latest fashion trends, this season's launch features urban inspired brushed metal finishes and bright glossy hues borrowed from the seascape.

Cross's Classic Century silhouette is now available in a new assortment of metal finishes. This precision, engine-turned diamond engraved pen is available in Brushed Black, Rose-Gold, and Chrome. Upgrade your writing style with your choice of finish and technology in ballpoint, rollerball, or fountain pen.

A vibrant aquatic color story brings another set of fresh set of finishes to the Classic Century line in eye-catching shades of Sea Foam, Sunrise Yellow, and Coral. The perfect gift for any upcoming summer occasion, the punchy colors and elements of modern sophistication of this collection are guaranteed to make a splash. Available in your choice of technology.

The aquatic color story carries on into the Beverly collection. These fashion forward pearlescent lacquers enhance this unique silhouette. This collection, available in ballpoint technology, is ideal for the aspiring female professional.

Available for purchase on www.Cross.com.

About CROSS

The story of the CROSS brand begins in 1846 when artisan Richard Cross, in partnership with his son Alonzo Townsend Cross, revolutionized fine writing instruments. Their early mark of entrepreneurial excellence included tools refined through more than 100 patents and accented by the spoils of the California gold rush. Still positioned to set the bar for what it means to symbolize achievement, human potential and usable luxury, CROSS seeks to provide those possessing extraordinary vision and a strong entrepreneurial spirit with the tools needed to make a statement.

Media Contact:

Brooke Hadfield

A.T. Cross

401-335-8180

Bhadfield@cross.com

SOURCE CROSS

