Cross River Bank Selects RegTech Innovator 360factors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross River Bank will be deploying GRC technology leader and RegTech innovator 360factors's flagship software Predict360, a risk and compliance intelligence platform with artificial intelligence technology to predict risks and streamline compliance. The adoption of this technology will empower Cross River Bank to continue their fast-paced growth while meeting their compliance needs more efficiently. Keeping up with the ever-increasing demands of managing regulatory compliance will be achieved by reducing manual processes and streamlining compliance monitoring functions while providing compliance insight through automated reporting.

"Innovation is built into Cross River's DNA. We are excited because 360factors and Cross River Bank have the same mission and vision –enabling financial services organizations deliver better and faster services using technology to accelerate productivity, innovation and profitability by predicting risks and streamlining compliance," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "Cross River has a larger vision than most banks, and that's the type of company that benefits the most from our solutions."

Adopting 360factors' Predict 360 GRC technology platform enables compliance departments to streamline communication, improve efficiency across business lines, and provides real-time executive and board level reporting. By increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their customers' compliance programs, 360factors' customers are empowered to accelerate productivity, innovation and profitability.

About 360factors

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate productivity, innovation and profitability by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit https://www.360factors.com/ for more information.

About Cross River Bank

Cross River Bank is a fast-growing financial services organization that merges the established expertise and traditional services of a bank, with the forward-thinking offerings of a technology company. They combine a compliant and comprehensive suite of products into a unique banking-as-a-platform solution, encompassing lending, payments and risk management. Cross River partners with leading marketplace lenders and fintech companies enabling them to focus on their own growth without hindering innovation. In December 2018, the company secured $100 million in a funding round led by KKR. This was on top of the $28 million VC funding round in 2016 from Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ribbit Capital. Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey state-chartered FDIC insured bank. For more information, please visit Cross River's website at https://www.crossriver.com/ or on Twitter @crossriverbank.

