Crosschq and Lever Gather Industry Leaders on Rethinking Your Business Strategy with Talent Optimization Webinar 5/19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of a new software category for the recruiting industry called Human Intelligence Hiring™, announced today it is leading a one hour webinar on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00am on how to adapt to change and inspiring calm across your organization with talent optimization. Mike Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq, will moderate the panel which is hosted by Lever, with talent leaders from BambooHR, The Predictive Index, Betts Recruiting and Glassdoor participating.

"Companies are struggling right now to adapt on every level," said Fitzsimmons. "In most cases, they're having to not only rethink their product offering and delivery, but also how they manage shifting from perhaps a partial to a complete remote workforce and how to recruit in a world where people aren't able to meet face to face in the same way as before."

Crosschq's webinar will brings together a panel of talent experts that includes:

BambooHR: JD Conway, Head of TA

JD Conway, Head of TA Betts Recruiting: Carolyn Betts , CEO and Founder of Betts Recruiting

, CEO and Founder of Betts Recruiting Glassdoor: James Parker, Sr. Manager of Talent Acquisition @ Glassdoor

Manager of Talent Acquisition @ Glassdoor The Predictive Index: Jackie Dube , SVP of Talent Optimization

The panel will address questions on how they've had to pivot their own hiring plans, business strategy and revenue goals, how employees have aligned with it, if they've had to conduct RIFs as a consequence of the economic impact from COVID-19 and more.

Participants can register for the Webinar here . For more information on Crosschq, visit https://crosschq.com/ .

About Crosschq Crosschq™ has pioneered Human Intelligence Hiring, the next essential software category for building great companies. Through proprietary software and science, Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias and protects privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures Partners, SAP, Slack and other well-known Silicon Valley Investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

