Crosschq Hires New Head of Marketing to Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- , July 28, 2021 – Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent, announced today the hiring of Katherine Johnson as Head of Marketing.

Katherine Johnson, Head of Marketing

A proven leader in sales and demand generation for B2B SaaS companies, Johnson will drive the development of the company's long-term marketing effort and strategy, with an emphasis on achieving sales growth, market penetration, and cost-effective customer acquisition while ensuring Crosschq's brand message is strong and consistent across all channels.

"Katherine is a pro with an impressive track record and direct, relevant experience in our space," said Crosschq CEO and Co-Founder Michael Fitzsimmons. "We're lucky to have her and are confident she will do great things, build an incredible team and be a high-quality hire for our company."

Prior to joining Crosschq, Johnson served as a senior marketing leader at Glassdoor, Zendesk, and Checkster. Earlier in her career, she led marketing efforts at Yahoo! after receiving her MBA from Haas Business School at the University of California at Berkeley.

Since the start of the year, Crosschq has expanded its marketing organization with the hiring of Debra Wade Carney as Director of Marketing, and most recently, Gia Mckinzie as Director of Demand Generation. Since closing its Tiger Global Management-led financing in March, Crosschq continues to rapidly grow, doubling its total headcount with plans to triple its marketing team in the next two quarters.

"Crosschq is at the forefront of a pivotal movement utilizing data-driven talent intelligence to measure and optimize quality of hire," added Johnson. "I'm excited to join this seasoned, mission-driven team as we redefine hiring success."

To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/ .

About Crosschq Crosschq™ is powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Allegis, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.VC . To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

Contact

Elena Arney

415-361-0001

[email protected]

SOURCE Crosschq

Related Links

http://crosschq.com

