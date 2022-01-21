Crosschq Launches Unique Platform to Source Talent with Candidate Referral Network "Crosschq Recruit"

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, today announced the launch of Crosschq Recruit, the world's first recruiting platform built specifically to help companies source qualified talent directly from the professional networks of job applicants.

Crosschq's Recruit allows talent leaders to effortlessly build talent pools of highly qualified candidates who are open to new career opportunities. This pool is built from individuals who served as a Crosschq 360 reference. When acting as Crosschq 360 reference, that person is invited to "opt-in" and be considered for new job opportunities across the entire Crosschq customer base. Profiles of candidates who "Opt-in" are enriched and matched through the Crosschq Talent Intelligence Cloud™ and are directly delivered to the inboxes of recruiters.

Key features of Crosschq Recruit include:

Pre-vetted diverse talent pools sourced directly from the professional communities of your existing candidates.

Enriched candidate profiles that provide up to 100 data points on each prospect

Over 20 seamless integrations with ATS, CRM, and HRIS platforms including Greenhouse, Smart Recruiters, Workday, Lever, etc.

Real-time notifications directly to recruiter inboxes via email, SMS, and Slack.

"As we all know, there is currently a massive war for qualified talent," said Pete Goettner, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer for Crosschq. "We listened closely to our customers and built Crosschq Recruit to make it easy for recruiters to source and hire from this great pool of qualified professionals who are actively looking for a new job."

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

