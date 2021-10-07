CrossCountry Consulting Announces Partnership with the Association of Latino Professionals for America

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the commencement of a partnership with the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) to further recruit and increase the pipeline of inbound candidates from the Latinx community. ALPFA will feature all of CrossCountry's open jobs on their platform, which is open to over 95,000 student and professional members across the country, 44 professional chapters, and 120 student chapters on college campuses.

The first national Latino professional association in the United States, ALPFA was established to empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy, by providing networking and professional leadership development opportunities, and access to over 50,000 paid summer internships through hundreds of Fortune 1000 corporate partners. By providing Latinx-focused recruitment, retention, development, and promotion programming to companies in industries across all sectors, ALPFA creates opportunities, adds value, builds relationships for its members, the community, and its business partners, while expanding Latino leadership in the global workforce.

"Diversity and inclusion need to be a priority for all employers to bring innovative, unique, and diverse perspectives to the workplace. Partnering with ALPFA further deepens our commitment to our DE&I objectives, creating additional opportunities for career development, growth, and reach within the Latinx community," said Juliana Mastroianni, Chief Human Resources Officer at CrossCountry Consulting. "Through this partnership, we also have an invaluable opportunity to expand the platforms used to promote our job opportunities to effectively hire Latinx professionals and work together to connect Latino leaders for impact."

"As an organization dedicated to the impact of the Latino community through the advancement of Latino leadership, we find great pleasure in partnering with CrossCountry to help increase visibility and opportunity for the Latino community," said Jennifer Paulino, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at ALPFA. "As the Latino population continues to grow in the United States, it's imperative that corporations understand the value of not only a diverse workforce, but one that reflects this country's population."

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

