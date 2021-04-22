CrossCountry Consulting Celebrates 10 Years of Growth

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, is celebrating its tenth anniversary of providing customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations, and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. Established in 2011 by Dave Kay and Erik Linn, CrossCountry has continued to partner with their clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth.

Launched with a vision to provide clients a unique blend of critical skills and the basic premise that attracting top talent who share the core values of energy, excellence, collaboration, and impact would result in better client solutions and engagements, CrossCountry has grown into a global trusted business advisory firm, serving complex public companies to emerging and high-growth platform organizations that are seeking solutions to their most pressing needs.

With offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle, they now have over 550 employees spread out across the United States, Ireland, South Africa, and Australia.

"This is an incredible milestone for any company," said Dave Kay, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "We have achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our people; our clients and customers who trusted in us to help them provide outstanding services and products; and our better experience culture that exists throughout the entire organization."

"To this day, CrossCountry is still driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, which has enabled us to constantly push new boundaries and expand our offering portfolio," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "CrossCountry is more diversified than ever with unique service offerings and solutions. We've been so fortunate to find such a talented group of colleagues who have been instrumental in our success, and I've never been more optimistic about the future of this firm."

CrossCountry was recently awarded for the second year in a row with Glassdoor's prestigious Best Places to Work Award, recognizing the best places to work in the United States from more than 1,000,000 employers reviewed. This win comes on the heels of CrossCountry being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the fifth consecutive year, a recognition achieved by less than 5 percent of companies nationwide.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

CONTACT:

Lea Hutchins

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting

Related Links

http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com

