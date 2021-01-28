CrossCountry Mortgage Adds Top-Producing Team to its Northeast Regional Presence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America with headquarters in Brecksville, Ohio, is excited to announce the opening of new Philadelphia and New York branches, dramatically expanding the company's reach in the Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut markets.

Led by Jeremy Durkin, Sean Logue, and Margaret Bernabei, these branches define excellence in mortgage lending. Fourteen loan originators will join the branch leaders at the outset.

Durkin and his team are the top residential mortgage lending group in Philadelphia, financing more home purchase transactions than anyone else in the city. From 2016-2019, Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list ranked Durkin #1 in Pennsylvania, while in 2019 he ranked #25 on the Mortgage Executive magazine list of Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America.

"I can't think of a more exciting way to start 2021," said Ron Leonhardt, CrossCountry Mortgage CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group to CCM. Their production numbers speak for themselves, and their dedication to service is unsurpassed. I look forward to a long, dynamic collaboration with Jeremy, Sean and Margaret."

"I'm excited to announce that my team and I joined CrossCountry Mortgage, the fastest-growing lender in the country," Durkin said. "CCM is committed to providing excellent customer service through the latest technology, offering a broad range of loan products that allow us to assist more consumers, giving us access to lower rates, and sharing some really cool marketing toys to play with. As someone who is ambitious, forward-thinking, dedicated to excellence, and eager to grow, I chose CCM as the local, like-minded lender that shares my goals. The sky's the limit for us in 2021."

"With an eye on the future, I could not be happier to start a new chapter with CrossCountry Mortgage," added Logue. "It's been said that Pricing, Product, and Performance are the three Ps of the mortgage industry. CCM has all three, and more. The entrepreneurial spirit that courses through the veins of this company is electrifying, and I could not be more excited to pursue excellence and reunite with some of my favorite people in the industry."

"Reputation is everything in this business," said Bernabei, "and CrossCountry Mortgage's reputation for superior customer service and competitive rates is the perfect fit for our clients and referral partners. The blend of innovation, professionalism, and industry knowledge within the CCM organization is unmatched, and I am thrilled to be part of it."

ABOUT THE DURKIN-LOGUE BRANCHES

The Durkin-Logue branches are dedicated to excellence in service. Their consistent success is fueled by each team member's awareness of their responsibility to keep business flowing smoothly for their clients and referral partners.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

Founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., CrossCountry Mortgage LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender nationwide with licenses in all 50 states. The company offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and was a recipient of the 2019 Weatherhead Centurion Award for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

