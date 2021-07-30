CrossFit Crowns Fittest Men and Women From 24 Age Group & Adaptive Divisions at 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games

CrossFit LLC

Jul 30, 2021, 17:50 ET

MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the Fittest on Earth winners from 24 different age-group and adaptive divisions at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Champions ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old and included the first-ever adaptive and 65+ division champions.

The top finishers in the inaugural Women's Lower Extremity Division of the CrossFit Games: Valerie Cohen (#1), Natalie Bieule (#2), and Sarah Rudder (#3)
"Today's winners have reached the pinnacle of athletic achievement in fitness, and they demonstrate how CrossFit can transform lives and improve health across every age, ability, geography, and background," said Justin Bergh, CrossFit VP of Sport and Partnerships. "We are honored to recognize these individuals as the Fittest on Earth for their ages and adaptive divisions, and we look forward to watching them continue to compete and win in the years ahead."

The 15th edition of the CrossFit Games began with 264,000 athletes who entered the Open from 150+ countries in March. This season featured 18 age-based divisions, ranging from teenagers to Masters athletes – including a new 65+ Masters division – as well as three new adaptive divisions which debuted at the Games this year, including upper extremity, lower extremity, and neuromuscular.

2021 Age Group/Masters and Adaptive Division Winners: View complete leaderboard HERE.

Teen / 14-15 Girls

1st

Olivia Kerstetter (USA)

2nd

Lucy McGonigle (UK)

3rd

Hailey Rolfe (USA)

Basehor, Kan.

United Kingdom

Chesaning, Mich.

Teen / 14-15 Boys

1st

Ty Jenkins (USA)

2nd

Isaiah Weber (USA)

3rd

Gustavo Pusch (BRA)

Branson, Mo.

Gretna, Neb.

Brazil

Teen / 16-17 Girls

1st

Emma Lawson (CAN)

2nd

Olivia Sulek (USA)

3rd

Paulina Haro (MEX)

Canada

Evendale, Ohio

Mexico

Teen / 16-17 Boys

1st

Nate Ackermann (USA)

2nd

David Bradley (USA)

3rd

Hiko O Te Rangi Curtis (NZL)

Northbrook, Ill.

Cumming, Ga.

New Zealand


Masters / 35-39 Women

1st

Whitney Gelin (USA)

2nd

Lauren Gravatt (USA)

3rd

Aneta Tucker (CZE)

Raleigh, N.C.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Czech Republic

Masters / 35-39 Men

1st

Kyle Kasperauer (USA)

2nd

James Hobart (USA)

3rd

Adrian Conway (USA)

Gretna, Neb.


Brighton, Mass.

North Salt Lake, Utah

Masters / 40-44 Women

1st

Kelly Friel (UK)

2nd

Rebecca Voigt Miller (USA)

3rd

Kelly Marshall (UK)

United Kingdom

Toluca Lake, Calif.

United Kingdom

Masters / 40-44 Men

1st

Maxime Guyon (FRA)

2nd

David Johnston (USA)

3rd

Alexandre Jolivet (FRA)

France

Grovetown, Ga.

France

Masters / 45-49 Women

1st

Annie Sakamoto (USA)

2nd

Ali Crawford (UK)

3rd

Jennifer Dieter (USA)

Soquel, Calif.


United Kingdom

Jacksonville, Fla.

Masters / 45-49 Men

1st

Jason Grubb (USA)

2nd

Mike Kern (USA)

3rd

Justin LaSala (USA)

Golden, Colo.

Mineola, N.Y.

Clark, N.J.

Masters / 50-54 Women

1st

Tia Vesser (USA)

2nd

Joyanne Cooper (CAN)

3rd

Carrie Sandoval (USA)

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Canada

Fallbrook, Calif.

Masters / 50-54 Men

1st

Bernard Luzi (ITA)

2nd

Kevin Koester (USA)

3rd

Brent Maier (USA)

Italy

Kirkland, Wash.

Peyton, Colo.

Masters / 55-59 Women

1st

Laurie Meschishnick (CAN)

2nd

Karen Lundgren (USA)

3rd

Rose Wall (USA)

Canada

Hood River, Ore.

Cockeysville, Md.

Masters / 55-59 Men

1st

Vincent Diephuis (NLD)

2nd

Ron Ortiz (USA)

3rd

Bruce Young (CAN)

Netherlands

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Canada

Masters / 60-64 Women

1st

Susan Clarke (CAN)

2nd

Bianca Williams (USA)

3rd

Patricia McGill (CAN)

Canada

Shawnee, Kan.


Canada

Masters / 60-64 Men

1st

Will Powell (USA)

2nd

Christian Galy (FRA)

3rd

Gus Vandervoort (USA)

Greensboro, N.C.

France

Arlington, Tenn.

Masters / 65+ Women

1st

Patty Bauer (USA)

2nd

Lidia Beer (USA)

3rd

Polly McKinstry (USA)

Seattle, Wash.

Wilmington, N.C.

Laguna Hills, Calif.

Masters / 65+ Men

1st

Ken Ogden (USA)

2nd

George Koch (USA)

3rd

David Hippensteel (USA)

West Melbourne, Fla.

Flagstaff, Ariz.


Clarksville, Tenn.

Adaptive / Upper Extremity Women

1st

Sabrina Daniela Lopez (CHE)

2nd

Eileen Quinn (USA)

3rd

Coutenceau Anne Laure (FRA)

Switzerland

Phoenix, Ariz.


France

Adaptive / Upper Extremity Men

1st

Casey Acree (USA)

2nd

Josue Maldonado (USA)

3rd

Logan Aldridge (USA)

Decatur, Ill.

Puerto Rico

Littleton, Colo.


Adaptive / Lower Extremity Women

1st

Valerie Cohen (USA)

2nd

Natalie Bieule (USA)

3rd

Sarah Rudder (USA)

Boston, Mass.

Miramar, Fla.


Oceanside, Calif.

Adaptive / Lower Extremity Men

1st

Ole Kristian Antonsen (NOR)

2nd

Seraphin Perier (FRA)

3rd

Elliot Young (UK)

Norway

France

United Kingdom

Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women

1st

Shannon Ogar (USA)

2nd

Letchen Du Plessis (ZAF)

3rd

Alisha Davis (USA)

Englewood, Colo.

South Africa

Louisville, Ky.

Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women

1st

Brett Horchar (USA)

2nd

George Simonds-Gooding (UK)

3rd

Jcruz Gudino (USA)

Gibsonia, Pa.


United Kingdom

Citrus Heights, Calif.







*NOTE: All scores and positions subject to final review and drug testing validation.

The CrossFit Games are a grueling multi-day, multi-event competition where elite athletes from around the world compete in the ultimate test of fitness. The events included a wide array of high-intensity, functional movements which test the realms of endurance, strength, bodyweight capacity, skill, mixed capacity, and power. Over the course of the three-day competition, athletes were required to compete in events that incorporated a combination of movements and exercises that serve as a measurable test of their fitness, athleticism, and determination.

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will continue through the weekend featuring individual and team competitions culminating by crowning this year's Fittest on Earth during a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 - 4 p.m. ET.

For more information on the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games visit: games.crossfit.com.

About CrossFit:
CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit, LLC also runs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
[email protected]

SOURCE CrossFit LLC

