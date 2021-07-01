Crosslake Fibre to Transform UK and France Connectivity on PlatformDIGITAL® With New CrossChannel Fibre System

Interxion's Paris campus is one of the world's leading digital business hubs comprising seven data centres, and is currently undergoing major expansion with the construction of the Interxion Paris Digital Park . It will provide a landing point for subsea cables, such as the CrossChannel Fibre System, that will help businesses interact more easily between the UK and mainland Europe. Interxion customers in all Paris data centres will be able to interconnect seamlessly to the CrossChannel Fibre System following its anticipated activation by the end of 2021.

The CrossChannel Fibre System is the first new subsea cable to be built across the English Channel in nearly twenty years, providing users with an ultra low latency and geographically diverse interconnection between Paris and the UK.

The high fibre count, non-repeatered system will contain 96 fibre pairs, each providing over 20 terabits per second of capacity. The CrossChannel Fibre System's enhanced technical solution will lower operating costs, bringing significant added value to Digital Realty's global platform PlatformDIGITAL® and enabling connected data communities across the globe.

"Interxion's Paris data centres are home to a thriving community of networks, enterprises, content providers, as well as financial, gaming, and media companies that will all benefit from the CrossChannel Fibre System's diverse routing, high capacity and low latency," explains Fergus Innes, Senior Vice President at Crosslake Fibre.

"The CrossChannel Fibre System will provide the shortest path between Paris and the UK, a critical benefit for our latency sensitive customers. In addition, the system follows a new, physically separate route from Paris to the UK, enabling our customers to enhance the resilience of their networks and efficiently overcome data gravity challenges," says Mike Hollands, Senior Director, Market Development at Digital Realty.

The most recent Data Gravity Index DGx™ – which measures the creation, aggregation and private exchange of enterprise data across 53 global metros – revealed that London and Paris are among the cities with the greatest intensity of data gravity in the world, along with Amsterdam, Dublin and Frankfurt in Europe. Data Gravity is the phenomenon of large amounts of data attracting more data and applications into the same place. Cities with strong, open data exchange with other cities often generate the greatest intensity of Data Gravity – bringing major strategic advantages to businesses in those cities.

"The CrossChannel Fibre System will alleviate the effect of being weighed down by data gravity, by opening up a new route for data to move efficiently between businesses. This is particularly important for London and Paris as, according to the Data Gravity Index DGx™, London and Paris are one of the world's most interconnected city pairings – coming in second after London and Amsterdam," concludes Hollands.

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of fibre-optic networks throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake's innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of capacity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers. For more information, please visit crosslakefibre.ca.

