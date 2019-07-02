CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions Announces Additions and Promotions to Executive Team

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions ("CPTS", or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional tax software solutions to tax preparers across the United States, announces further alignment of their executive team in support of the company's continued growth.

"I am pleased to announce several promotions as CPTS aligns our resources to continue our industry-leading growth," stated CPTS CEO Reynold Sbrilli. "These promotions strengthen an already established leadership team even further as we support both the 'CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions' and 'CrossLink Tax Tech Solutions' (CTTS) brands."

Effective, July 1, 2019 the CPTS Officer Team will be as follows: Reynold Sbrilli (Chief Executive Officer), Stephanie Tesfazghi (Chief Financial Officer), Chuck Robertson (Chief Technical Officer), Brett Klutch (Chief Operating Officer), and Tommy Hyzdu (Chief Sales Officer). Mr. Sbrilli, Ms. Tesfazghi, and Mr. Robertson continue in their existing roles while Mr. Klutch and Mr. Hyzdu have been promoted into their new positions.

The CPTS Executive Team will further be supported by: Denise McFarlane (Vice President of Administrative Services), John Amaya (Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations), Josh Daniel (Vice President of Engineering), Kathryn Reyes (Vice President of Human Resources), and Scott Henley (Vice President of IT and Systems). Ms. McFarlane and Ms. Reyes continue in their existing roles while Mr. Daniel re-joins CPTS in a new role, and Mr. Henley and Mr. Amaya have been promoted into their new positions. All CPTS executives will serve in support of both CPTS and CTTS.

In support of CTTS, Stan Hutchison will serve as President of CTTS and focus his efforts exclusively on CTTS.

"The CPTS Executive Team will continue to grow our customer base while ensuring that we meet our financial goals as CrossLink continues to be an industry leader in new technologies, solutions, and growth," said Mr. Sbrilli in closing.

About CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS)

CPTS, makers of the CrossLink suite of tax software products, is a leading provider of tax solutions for the professional tax preparation market. Based in Orlando, FL with operations in Tracy, CA, CPTS is dedicated to enabling professional tax preparers to grow their tax-based businesses with industry leading tax software solutions.



Additional information regarding CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions can be found on www.CrossLinkTax.com.

SOURCE CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions

Related Links

http://www.CrossLinkTax.com

