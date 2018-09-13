CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Tax Tech, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions ("CPTS", or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional tax software solutions to tax preparers across the United States, is pleased to announce that they have completed the purchase and acquisition of Tax Tech, Inc ("TTI").

"We are excited to welcome the TTI team into the CPTS family," stated CPTS CEO Reynold Sbrilli. "By adding TTI's unique expertise and technologies to our portfolio, we have positioned CPTS as the go-to tax solution for the consumer finance marketplace."

CrossLink is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with nationwide operations. TTI is regionally located in the Midwestern United States.

After the acquisition, TTI will become CrossLink Tax Tech Solutions, LLC ("CTTS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPTS.

Stan Hutchison will take on the title of President of CTTS. Mr. Hutchison stated, "Our ability to provide large, nationwide consumer finance partners with professional tax preparation solutions and support is well documented." Mr. Hutchison continued, "Combining synergies with CPTS uniquely positions CrossLink Tax Tech Solutions for unparalleled growth within the consumer finance market with the best software, support, and training all from one provider."

"Combining the strengths of CPTS and TTI creates a robust professional tax preparation solution for the consumer finance market and positions us well for continued long-term growth," Mr. Sbrilli said in closing.

About CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS)

CPTS, makers of the CrossLink suite of tax software products, is a leading provider of tax solutions for the professional tax preparation market. Based in Orlando, FL with operations in Tracy, CA, CPTS is dedicated to enabling professional tax preparers to grow their tax-based businesses with industry leading tax software solutions.

Additional information regarding CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions can be found on www.CrossLinkTax.com.

