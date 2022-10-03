Crosslinking Agent Market Size to Grow by USD 6.03 Bn, Vendors to Increase Investments in R&D to Compete in the Market - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crosslinking agent market is concentrated, with the presence of a few vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased investment in R&D to compete in the market. These players have a wide geographical presence, and their production facilities are located across the world. The threat of competition among the vendors was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
The crosslinking agent market size is expected to grow by USD 6.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in the automotive and building and construction industries are driving the crosslinking agent market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of crosslinking agents may challenge market growth.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report
To help businesses improve their market position, the crosslinking agent market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.
- Crosslinking Agent Market size
- Crosslinking Agent Market trends
- Crosslinking Agent Market industry analysis
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports monthly and download 5 reports per month!
- Application
- Industrial Coating: The industrial coating segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. UV-cured coatings enhance adhesion and facilitate mechanical bonding between substances. Moreover, they require low machine storage space and are more eco-friendly than other coating variants. The high cost-to-benefit ratio and ease of application are increasing the demand for UV-cured industrial coatings.
- Decorative Coating
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of cost-effective labor and raw materials. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the crosslinking agent market in APAC.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist crosslinking agent market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the crosslinking agent market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the crosslinking agent market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crosslinking agent market vendors
Stearic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stearic acid market size is projected to grow by USD 553.66 million from 2021 to 2026.
Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electrically conductive coatings market size is projected to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Crosslinking Agent Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.3
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Decorative coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Decorative coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Allnex Management GmbH
- Exhibit 89: Allnex Management GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Allnex Management GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Allnex Management GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Allnex Management GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Angus Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 93: Angus Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Angus Chemical Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Angus Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 BASF SE
- Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.6 Covestro AG
- Exhibit 101: Covestro AG - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Covestro AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Covestro AG - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Covestro AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Covestro AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 106: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hexion Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Hexion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Hexion Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Hexion Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Huntsman corp.
- Exhibit 116: Huntsman corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Huntsman corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Huntsman corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Huntsman corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Huntsman corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Exhibit 121: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
- Exhibit 122: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Stahl Holdings BV
- Exhibit 125: Stahl Holdings BV - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Stahl Holdings BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Stahl Holdings BV - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article