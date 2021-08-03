CROSSMARK Launches New Advanced Analytics Platform, Accelerator

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROSSMARK, a leading sales and marketing services agency, announced the national launch of Accelerator, a state-of-the-art data analysis platform for CPG sales and marketing activities. The custom platform, developed with industry partners IBM, Microsoft, and other leading technology companies, combines one of the largest data sets in CPG with best-in-class analytics horsepower to deliver intuitive visualization of analytical tasks that are critical for smarter selling and faster growth.

We live in a world that is constantly creating more data. CPG operators have access to detailed information about virtually every transaction in supermarkets, drug stores, and mass merchants—however, the sheer volume of this data makes it challenging to sift through and find the important insights. Accelerator tackles that problem head-on with a design that weaves together different information sources to discover distinguishing insights and then recommends the best course of action. The platform is built to evolve over time by leveraging machine learning (AI) capabilities and ingesting new data sources. "Clients deserve the power of artificial intelligence and an advanced data platform to make sense of a big data world. And CROSSMARK delivers just that with Accelerator," states CROSSMARK CEO, Chris Moye.

Developing Accelerator has been an organizational priority involving hundreds of associates organized in cross-functional teams totaling over 100,000 hours of work over a 20-month period. With active involvement from Insights and Sales, Accelerator is unique in the industry for having been built from scratch for the way a sales agency works. Says Nawshi Williams, Vice President of Insights, "Accelerator will be the go-to tool for our associates to quickly analyze issues, uncover opportunities, and develop the best possible plan to exceed our clients' expectations. This platform is such a difference-maker that we decided to make it available to all of our headquarters clients, not just a select few."

Importantly, CROSSMARK has invested in their people to build new analytical and presentation skills. All Sales and Insights associates have completed a rigorous training curriculum in the CROSSMARK Way. Combining instruction in selling, insights, category management, and eCommerce, the CROSSMARK Way creates a set of standards so that clients and customers experience a consistent and professional approach that delivers better business outcomes. CROSSMARK Sales Agency President Jami McDermid said, "Our value proposition has always been people, tools, and training. The combination of Accelerator and the CROSSMARK Way empowers our people to sell smarter and deliver faster growth to those we serve."

To learn more about the CROSSMARK Accelerator please visit, https://www.crossmark.com/accelerator.

ABOUT CROSSMARK, INC.

CROSSMARK is a leading sales and marketing agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. For over 100 years, CROSSMARK has accelerated the world's most powerful companies — driving sales and managing brand success. Our core services include Headquarter Sales, Retail Services, and Marketing Services. This includes e-commerce solutions, omnichannel expertise, insights & analytics, and order-to-cash, as well as both in-store and out-of-store consumer engagement.

