Crossmatch Selected for Phase 2 of IARPA Thor Program

IARPA's Thor program focuses on the development of next-generation biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technologies. After successfully completing Phase 1 which concluded on August 31, Crossmatch was one of three teams down-selected for Phase 2 which began September 1. Of the three remaining teams, Crossmatch is the only Prime from the biometric industry.

"We are pleased to continue our innovative work on PAD for fingerprint and iris biometrics," said Crossmatch SVP and Chief Technology Officer Bill McClurg. "Phase 2 of Thor will see a higher concentration of software work, building upon the prototype scanners developed in Phase 1. The work includes developing PAD algorithms based on biometric features, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning that work for both known and unknown presentation attacks."

The goal of the program is to develop reliable PAD technologies not easily deceived when someone attempts to disguise their true biometric identity to game or mislead a system. The Thor program is scheduled for three phases and expected to run through early 2021.

Crossmatch was awarded its initial Thor program contract with IARPA in early 2017.

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® Composite Authentication software is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

