Crossover Health Presents Commercial Advantage Plan Design at AHIP Institute & Expo 2021

"Health plans are constantly evaluating benefit designs for their members that can achieve differentiated cost, quality and experience objectives," explained Shreeve. "We've created the Crossover Commercial Advantage plan design as an equivalent concept to the successful Medicare Advantage programs currently operated by many health plans. With Crossover's Primary Health approach at the foundation of Commercial Advantage, commercial populations are more effectively engaged in their care while their health needs are being efficiently served."

The Crossover Commercial Advantage model is organized around comprehensive primary care, physical medicine, mental health, and care navigation services providers who form a designated care team for a defined population of members. The model creates a connected Primary Health experience which fosters deep member relationships and higher engagement resulting in lower total cost of care while increasing quality and elevating the member experience. Members opt into this benefit design which features Crossover medical practices as the Primary Health foundation, and gives members access to lower premiums, lower to no co-pays, built-in care navigation, and other wellness features that drive positive outcomes.

A Winning Approach with Benefit Design Innovation

AHIP co-panelist Katelyn Johnson, Integrated Care Manager at Cisco, explains how their deep experience in whole person care integrated with mental health has successfully lowered the cost per member, year-over-year, for nearly a decade. In fact, Cisco has realized cost reductions in the 15-20% range in two different high-cost markets.

"By creating a custom medical plan, we've been able to drive the right care, with the right utilization to keep our employee population healthy while driving lower costs," said Johnson. "It's all about convenience, integration, and whole person health, which you most likely cannot get through traditional care models."

Successful Strategies for Health Plans to Drive Care Delivery Differentiation

Rounding out the panel is Sam Glick, Global Leader, Health & Life Sciences at Oliver Wyman, a healthcare consulting firm widely recognized for their industry-leading knowledge and expertise. As health plans are frequently evaluating if and when they should take on care delivery and vertically integrate, Glick runs through eight points explaining why, how, and what considerations to plan for, paralleling some of the experiences of large employers.

"I have the privilege of spending most of my time with large health plans and providers across the country, and achieving a comprehensive, integrated, coordinated care model is one of the hottest topics," explained Glick. "Just as employers have done, insurers must re-examine how to achieve vertical integration the right way , and it's a lot of work, so having a partner who can tailor locally, scale nationally, and bring expertise is a smart way to go."

"Health plans have an important role to play in designing innovative benefits that can support the employer care delivery efforts, as well as administering payment models that are aligned with true, value-based care principles," said Shreeve. "Following the lead of large employers, health plans are now becoming aware of the advantages of this model when applied to their commercial book of business."

To hear more from the speakers, join the session live today, during America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo.

Panel Discussion : The Connected Primary Health Model: Improving Care Delivery and Health Outcomes

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 1:45pm ET

Health plans interested in the Crossover Commercial Advantage plan design as a differentiated offering for their commercial book of business including fully insured, self-insured, and other ASO arrangements should visit https://partners.crossoverhealth.com/ to learn more.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a team-based, national medical group and primary health delivery organization that uniquely combines a dedicated, multidisciplinary care team with the only omnichannel model using in-person, virtual, and asynchronous care to reinvent how individuals view and manage their health. With a focus on wellness, Crossover Health has built a proactive, relationship-based primary health model inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching, and care navigation. Our sophisticated approach to data analytics and social determinants of health combined with our ground-breaking, bundled, flat fee payment model builds accountability for results into our model and delivers unmistakable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, each individual. We're building a community that embraces healthcare as a proactive choice. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social @crossoverhealth.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Cammy Duong

Westwicke ICR for Crossover Health

[email protected]

203-682-8380

Courtney McLeod

Crossover Health

[email protected]

203-253-3257

SOURCE Crossover Health Inc

Related Links

crossoverhealth.com

