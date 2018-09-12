Crossover Media Group Sales Adds More Sports Shows Via Partnerships With Sports Byline And Blue Wire

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Media Group Sales (CMGS), a cross-platform content-production and advertising-sales representation firm recently launched with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, has added a large complement of additional sports programming to its rapidly expanding roster of client shows and personalities.

The Sports Byline USA network, headed by founder and host Ron Barr and president Darren Peck, serves some 200 U.S. terrestrial radio affiliates and some 500 additional stations globally, as well as satellite radio, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, iTunes, CRN Digital, airlines' in-flight channels and the American Forces Network. A pioneer in extending content across digital audio platforms, Sports Byline is also featured on the Stitcher lineup of Internet radio shows. CMGS will handle ad-sales support for the network's satellite radio programming.

CMGS also will handle ad sales for three shows from the newly launched podcast network Blue Wire, which is aggregating content from sports-talk influencers market-by-market across the country. Bay Area-based Blue Wire was founded by Kevin Jones, a former KNBR-AM, San Francisco, and Cleveland Browns sports analyst. Shows initially handled by CMGS are "Coffee House Stunt with Ted Nguyen," hosted by the NFL staff writer for The Athletic; "Triple Alley Report with Ray Woodson," hosted by another longtime KNBR personality; and "The Kevin Jones Podcast." All can be found at BlueWirePods.com.

"CMGS is rapidly becoming one-stop-shopping for marketers to reach a variety of fans across the panoply of sports talk," said Scott Calka, CMGS managing member.

"Blue Wire is going to give local sports influencers a bigger, unified platform and will help listeners become more engaged with their favorite teams," said Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones. "Crossover Media Group believes in our vision and we're extremely pumped to build the brand with credible experts."

The latest sports-talk additions join recently added CMGS-client shows "DeSean Jackson One-on-One," a podcast hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver; "VSiN Action Update," a series of terrestrial-radio sports betting vignettes from Vegas Stats & Information Network, the first network dedicated to sports gambling information; and various programs from Sports USA, the country's longest tenured broadcaster of NFL Sunday afternoon play-by-play: "Classic Conversations with Joe Morgan," a weekly podcast hosted by the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman; "The Buck Stops Here," a twice-weekly football podcast hosted by sportscaster and former Indianapolis Colts tight end Charles Arbuckle; and a Sports USA branded lineup of 20 weekly NCAA football terrestrial radio game broadcasts.

"More and more sports broadcasters and personalities are capitalizing on opportunities to leverage their content and extend their brands across multiple program platforms, including terrestrial and satellite radio, podcast and digital-video streaming," said Sue Freund, also a CMGS managing member.

