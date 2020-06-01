Crossplane Capital Adds Bandwidth to Capitalize on Expected Wave of Restructurings

DALLAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital announced the expansion of its team today with the arrival of associates Michael Bertrand and David Harris. Michael and David will be responsible for supporting the team across multiple areas, including opportunity screening, financial modeling, company and industry due diligence, and value creation planning and implementation.

Prior to joining Crossplane Capital, Michael Bertrand was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions for the firm's clients. Prior to investment banking, he was a private wealth management analyst at Goldman Sachs where he worked closely with entrepreneurial families to develop wealth and investment management strategies.

"Michael brings to Crossplane Capital a unique combination of advanced analytics developed from a highly-respected institution as well as hands-on experience working alongside entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses," said Crossplane Capital Managing Director, Mike Sullivan. "We are fortunate to have attracted such a high-caliber individual to join our team."

Prior to joining Crossplane Capital, David Harris was a manager within Alvarez & Marsal's Performance Improvement practice where he focused on Lean Six Sigma process improvement, program management, and cost reduction projects for the firm's clients in a variety of industries that included automotive, niche manufacturing and distribution companies.

"David's deep operational transformation experience from Alvarez & Marsal is a perfect complement to our strategy of focusing on complex transactions and supporting operational improvement initiatives in lower middle market industrial businesses," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Ben Eakes. "David has immediately made an impact supporting highly strategic portfolio company initiatives, while also supporting new investment opportunities."

"We believe Crossplane is ideally positioned to capitalize on the wave of restructurings that will likely result from the economic fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Crossplane Partner, Brian Hegi. "With Michael's and David's arrival, we have added capacity to move quickly in time sensitive transactions while also supporting our portfolio companies' margin improvement and growth initiatives."

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a private equity firm based in Dallas investing control equity in industrial business services, niche manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses. The firm focuses on complex transactions involving strategically unique, lower middle market businesses. Targeted situations include corporate carve-outs, restructurings, bankruptcies, partnering with family owned businesses seeking an operationally oriented partner, and other special situations.

The Crossplane Capital team has eight decades of collective experience transforming industrial companies as senior executives, operational improvement consultants, strategy consultants, restructuring advisors and private equity investors. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

