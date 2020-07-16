Crossroads Christian Communications and YES TV Announce Reverend Kevin Shepherd as Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGTON, ON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Christian Communications Inc. (Crossroads), Canada's leading provider of faith and values media, and YES TV, a Canadian religious television station committed to positive, family-friendly, entertainment programming, today announced that Reverend Kevin Shepherd has been named as Chief Executive Officer, starting Sept. 8, 2020.

Shepherd has more than 24 years of ministry leadership experience, most recently as the lead pastor of Glad Tidings Church in Burlington, Ontario. While there, he pastored long-time family friend and founder of Crossroads and YES TV, the late Rev. David Mainse. Since 2008, Glad Tidings Church experienced significant growth under Shepherd's leading, expanding to four Sunday services at two sites, with priority given to community engagement and leadership development. As an intentional team builder, his ministry is motivated and characterized by inspiring generations of diverse people to grow and experience the joy of faith in Jesus Christ.

"Crossroads and YES TV are uniquely poised to respond to these difficult days with unparalleled strength and hope," said Shepherd. "I look forward to continually raising the standard of Christian communication throughout Canada and expanding the influence of the gospel of Jesus to shape the culture."

"The Boards of Directors are pleased to announce that Rev. Kevin Shepherd has accepted our request to serve as Chief Executive Officer at both Crossroads and YES TV. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the clear sense of God's direction and extend heartfelt thanks to all those who prayed with us," said Stevan Novoselac, Chair of the Boards.

Shepherd received his undergraduate degree from Tyndale University and holds a Master of Theological Studies from McMaster Divinity College. He has been part of the Western Ontario District Executive of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada (PAOC) for nine years and presently serves as the Assistant Superintendent. Additionally, he serves the national fellowship of the PAOC on the General Executive, lends strategic support to the Multiply Network and served on the Board of Governors for Master's College & Seminary for six years. Kevin is married to his long-time best friend, Sherri, and is the father of their son Caleb and their daughter Sadie.

