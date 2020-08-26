CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, LLC Announces Launch Of The Keel-Lock™ Nitinol Implant System For Foot Fusions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, the global leader in Staple Compression Plates(SCP) and nitinol technology for the lower extremities, announced the commercial launch of the Keel-Lock™ Implant System for foot fusions. Keel-Lock™ is another breakthrough in nitinol technology and the only foot bone fusion system on the market to provide superior stability via a unique "keel" design coupled with dynamic compression. Vernon Hartdegen, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "We love working with surgeons to develop these sort of breakthrough products that combine stability and dynamic compression. We believe Keel-Lock is a great solution designed for faster healing. There is no other product on the market like Keel-Lock." Keel-Lock™ is implanted with a simple technique to allow for faster surgery, flush implant placement and less tissue disruption. These features work in conjunction to provide improved implant performance with more efficiency in the operating room than alternative technologies. This is CrossRoads' latest product to join their Comprehensive Nitinol System which consists of six unique platforms. Dr. John Early, MD, Board Chairman of Texas Institute for Surgery, stated "The Keel-Lock system provides a complete suite of robust surgical instrumentation that has made implantation simple and quick. I have found it impressive how quickly I am witnessing bone healing." Keel-Lock will address the challenges associated with Medial-Double and Triple Arthrodesis procedures. The full system launch includes the Keel-Lock™ System, HiMax® Plus Widebody™ Implant, and a fully instrumented 7.0mm Headless Screw System