CrossRoads of Southern NV Accredited by The Joint Commission for National Quality Approval

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, NV's largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, today announced they have received accreditation from The Joint Commission for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation Program.

CrossRoads of Southern NV offers a variety of in-patient detox programs, and with this accreditation, will continue the work they are doing to help Nevada's most underserved population – the homeless and those suffering from SUD (substance abuse disorder).

"We feel this is a validation of all the hard work we've put into CrossRoads," said Dave Marlon, CEO of CrossRoads. "We want to help those who simply can't help themselves and this accreditation shows we are meeting rigorous performance standards of quality and safety."

This accreditation is valid as of March 4th, 2021 and lasts for 36 months.

ABOUT THE JOINT COMMISSION:

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit national body that oversees the safety and quality of health care and other services provided in accredited organizations. Information about accredited organizations may be provided directly to The Joint Commission at 1-800-994-6610. Information regarding accreditation and the accreditation performance of individual organizations be obtained through The Joint Commissions web site @ www.jointcommission.org

ABOUT CROSSROADS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA:

Founded in 2017, CrossRoads of Southern Nevada approaches care of the most vulnerable of our population – those with addiction issues, mental health issues, and those with co-occurring addiction and mental health struggles – with a whole-person approach. Depending on clients' individual needs and partnering providers' input, it is our goal that patients will remain with CrossRoads as long determined by their individualized case plans and individually established client goals. CrossRoads provides clients with a continuum of care with a variety of wrap around services, in partnership with many strategic partners.

