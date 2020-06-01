Crossroads Strategic Advisors Launches Energy Restructuring Practice

HOUSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Strategic Advisors, Inc. ("Crossroads") announced the launch of its Energy Restructuring practice to serve the oil and gas industry. Based in Houston, Crossroads was founded by Jeff Anapolsky and Gleeson Van Riet to provide advice on recapitalization and restructuring strategies for out-of-court workouts, distressed M&A and bankruptcy reorganizations. Their combined experience with over 25 energy companies provides valuable insights and creative solutions for unraveling intertwined financial, legal and operational issues.

"As the unprecedented collapse of commodity and capital markets disrupts the oil & gas industry, Crossroads launched its Energy Restructuring practice to assist clients navigating through this downturn," said Mr. Van Riet. "Today, operators, investors, creditors and other stakeholders are in unfamiliar territory and need expert advice when making difficult decisions with imperfect information."

"Middle market companies need first-class expertise when confronting big deal problems," Mr. Anapolsky added, "I am excited to partner with Gleeson, whom I've known since college, to guide our clients through the restructuring process to successful outcomes. Amid volatility and uncertainty across commodity and capital markets, now is the time to adapt not retreat."

As turnaround consultant, financial advisor or interim management, Crossroads provides support and guidance for middle market companies with limited resources and dwindling options. Crossroads' principals are turnaround operators with an investor's perspective, having served as advisor, investor or senior executive in over 150 debt and equity transactions worth in excess of $100 billion, including 40 bankruptcies and 65 bank facilities and high yield offerings.

Biographies

Mr. Anapolsky's restructuring expertise developed over 20 years from his roles as financial advisor, bankruptcy attorney, special situations investor and Chief Restructuring Officer. His experience includes over 40 distressed companies. As co-author of The Art of Distressed M&A, he teaches Restructuring to MBAs at Rice University. His team from Anapolsky Advisors, Inc., which recently advised creditors on the successful 363 sale of VitalPet's assets in March 2020, is transitioning to Crossroads.

Mr. Van Riet has over 20 years of senior financial leadership experience. He has served as CFO for two publicly-traded E&P companies where he helped to build low cost operators while overseeing $3.6 billion of capital expenditures and evaluating over 350 A&D transactions. As an investment banker at Credit Suisse and DLJ, Mr. Van Riet completed over 100 transactions spanning M&A, debt and equity capital raises and corporate restructurings across 14 countries working with private equity sponsors.

About Crossroads Strategic Advisors

Based in Houston, Crossroads Strategic Advisors provides advice on recapitalization and restructuring strategies for middle market companies. As turnaround operators with an investor's perspective, Crossroads provides valuable insights and creative solutions for operators, investors, creditors and other stakeholders. Amid volatility and uncertainty, clients hire Crossroads to navigate out-of-court workouts, distressed M&A and bankruptcy reorganizations. Crossroads provides support and guidance throughout the restructuring process as financial advisor, turnaround consultant or interim management.

