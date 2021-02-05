CrossTx Partners With Montana Hospital Association to Offer Digital Transformative Services Across the State

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTx, a leading cloud-based healthcare physician and provider network technology platform simplifying and improving patient outcomes across the digital divide, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Montana Hospital Association's business solutions group, MHA Ventures, Inc. Experiencing record growth, CrossTx now works with the state's key hospital association to offer value-added technology solutions that align with the 2021 goals and objectives of Montana's hospitals.

CrossTx, a native Montana venture, is committed to offering continuous value to the state's hospitals by offering (1) referral management, (2) care coordination, (3) Medicare chronic care management and (4) a value-added, strategic partnership with behavioral health tele-networks.

"We are excited to support a number of important initiatives coming out of the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) in 2021," reports CrossTx CEO and co-founder Chad Nybo. "Our health and human services network platform seamlessly aligns with MHA's key initiatives. The technology improves access and simplifies behavioral telehealth, a core focus this year, while vastly improving what we refer to as digital health - fee for services and health care transformation initiatives." Nybo continued that the company is gearing up to invest at appropriate levels to support Montana's largest urban hospitals to the smallest Critical Access Hospitals across the state.

Sean Becker, Vice President Shared Services with the Montana Hospital Association's MHA Ventures, is enthusiastic about the partnership's ability to improve patient access and outcomes. Mr. Becker emphasized the unique value of CrossTx to create flexible, secure collaborative and care management systems that support hospitals' need for patient-centric care, as health care is rapidly transforming to include so many new tele-health solutions. Mr. Becker emphasized, "We only select a few partners to work with per year, driving engagement, rigorous quality and safety as well as the strengthening of member delivery of exceptional outcomes. I have known CrossTx for a long time and look forward to their support for our members."

Over 800 organizations around the United States use the CrossTx platform. Developed in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud for referral management, discharge planning, and care coordination for healthcare providers. CrossTx is the gold standard of referral management and fee-for-value based care management services. Among other groups, CrossTx has partnered with HealthtechS3 for value-based care management as well as Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana-based telepsychiatry service, to develop a coordinated approach to addressing the substantial, unmet need for mental health services across the state of Montana.

Moreover, CrossTx has developed APIs to support various remote patient monitoring applications that can help hospitals and other providers, such as palliative care to support patients at home in a more compassionate and cost-effective manner.

CrossTx will be participating at select Montana Hospital Association events this year as well as offering exciting programs to support local hospitals and health systems.

About the Montana Hospital Association, MHA Ventures, Inc.

The Montana Hospital Association (MHA) is the principal advocate for the interests of the hospital members in the State of Montana. In partnership with its members and the communities they serve, MHA works tirelessly to improve the health status of Montana. For 35 years MHA Ventures, Inc., the for-profit subsidiary of MHA, has assisted Montana's health care providers by delivering business solutions that improve patient care, reduce operating costs and strengthen financial viability.

