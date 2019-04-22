Crow Holdings Capital Enhances Investor Coverage Group

DALLAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crow Holdings Capital ("CHC"), the Dallas-based real estate investment management division of Crow Holdings, today announced that it has enhanced its investor coverage team with the addition of two experienced professionals, Chris Rice-Shepherd and Matt Holberton.

Coe Juracek, Managing Director at CHC, commented, "We are excited to welcome Chris and Matt to the Crow Holdings family. Matt's background as an investor comes with a deep level of personal real estate experience, which is incredibly valuable to our partners. Chris' years of advising institutional clients will round out our already impressive investor coverage team. Together, we are excited to broaden CHC's market coverage."

Prior to joining CHC, Rice-Shepherd served as a Managing Director at Wafra, focusing on business development efforts throughout North America and product development with investors globally. Previously, Rice-Shepherd was a Managing Director at Cliffwater where he led the firm's real estate advisory practice and advised institutional clients on investments in real assets. He also held investment-related roles at Wilson Meany Sullivan, Stockbridge Capital Group, CIM Group and PaineWebber. Rice-Shepherd earned a B.A. degree from Stanford University and an M.B.A. degree from the Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he was a Toigo fellow.

Holberton joins CHC from AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, where he served as the U.S. Head of the Client Capital Group. Earlier career responsibilities include real estate development, investment, asset management and operations of retail, office and multi-family sectors. Holberton also held various positions with Merrill Lynch, including in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group. Holberton is an active member of Pension Real Estate Association (PREA). Holberton received a B.A. degree in Economics from Bucknell University and an M.B.A. degree from Columbia Business School.

About Crow Holdings Capital:

Crow Holdings Capital (CHC) is the Dallas-based real estate investment management company of Crow Holdings. Led by a highly experienced team, Crow Holdings Capital manages over $10 billion of assets through its series of eight flagship value-add funds invested across property types in the United States, as well as its specialized fund strategies for retail, self-storage and multi-family. Crow Holdings is a privately-owned real estate investment and development firm with a 70-year history and a proven track record of performance, partnership and innovation.

