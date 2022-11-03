Crowd Capital Launches Funding Round on Wefunder

Crowdfunding campaign offers ownership equity stake in revolutionary loan servicing platform

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crowd Capital announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Wefunder. The capital raised will fuel the next stage of product development for their cloud-based SaaS platform, thryv™️, and accelerate customer acquisition.

Crowd Capital is building the first borrower-centric digital empowerment platform for residential mortgages. Their technology platform, thryv™️, cuts Loan Servicer costs dramatically, reduces loan fallout, and improves the Borrower experience.

Crowd Capital's platform uses machine learning technology to create a holistic picture of the Borrowers finances, monitor Borrower spending patterns, and pro-actively engage with Borrowers when it identifies potential risks that could result in missed mortgage payments. By positioning Loan Servicers as allies instead of adversaries, and delivering the right message at the right time, Borrowers will be empowered to take their financial future into their own hands.

Crowd Capital's approach to financial management and literacy centered around a person's most important financial asset, their home, is a unique and innovative approach to helping Borrower's achieve financial health and prosperity. No other platform focuses on the Borrower's financial stability as a way to help improve the outcome for Loan Servicers and the Lenders they serve.

"I founded Crowd Capital to create a better solution that will improve the Borrower and Loan Servicer relationship," said Christian Rotter, Founder and CEO. "Through financial empowerment, proactive engagement, and gradual behavioral modifications, Borrowers and Loan Servicers will mutually benefit from an improved process and stabilized financial future."

Crowd Capital has raised $900k to date to invest in the development of thryv™️. They have also onboarded their first Loan Servicers and Borrowers onto the platform and are obtaining instrumental feedback on the first release of the product and Borrower behavior.

To learn more about Crowd Capital's equity raise and to download their investor deck, please visit https://www.wefunder.com/crowdcapital.

Disclosure:

Crowd Capital is required to disclose they're 'testing the waters' to gauge interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

