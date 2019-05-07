Crowd Machine and Aon Rapidly Develop and Deliver New Online Shop

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowd Machine today announced it used its zero-code app building and hosting platform to design, build and launch a new online shop for Aon, one of the world's largest consulting, talent, and insurance brokers.

By eliminating the lengthy coding process, Crowd Machine rapidly delivered an attractive, standalone sales platform for Aon. The platform made it possible for Aon to quickly and efficiently respond to market changes, while also expanding its customer base.

Aon has sold skills, ability, and personality assessments for employee selection and development at the enterprise level for over 30 years. As the market evolved, Aon's assessment sales process needed to adapt.

"Crowd Machine made creating our online shop a smooth and easy process," said Ernie Paskey, Aon's Assessment Solutions North America, Regional Director. "Crowd Machine was able to meet all of our requirements, and even the nice-to-haves, at a much lower price point than other companies we investigated."

The Aon Assessment Solutions shop, built with Crowd Machine technology and integrated with PayPal's Braintree payment platform has enabled Aon to add products easily while retaining full control over pricing and regional availability. "This process is more efficient for Aon, and meets the needs of a wider group of customers," Paskey continued.

Cory Phillips, Crowd Machine's Executive Vice-President of Sales stated, "Aon expected their online shop delivered in two months, but Crowd Machine was able to help them deliver a finished product in nearly half that time."

The Crowd Machine development environment is designed so that customers can learn how to build feature-rich apps quickly and easily. As noted by Crowd Machine Evangelist, Anthony Barbarino, "the Aon team had a great idea with a very short time-frame." By automating the technical processes in app development, Crowd Machine proves a far better experience than traditional, coding-based methods for improving the business process. With Crowd Machine, businesspeople can see their ideas actualized faster than ever, without compromising the sophistication of the app. Crowd Machine continues to build no-code platforms that maximize efficiency for a variety of clients.

About Aon: Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Aon's Assessment Solutions operates as part of Aon's global offering in talent solutions, helping clients achieve sustainable growth by driving business performance through people performance. Aon's Assessment Solutions group undertake 30 million assessments each year in 90 countries and 40 languages. For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit: assessment.aon.com

About Crowd Machine: Crowd Machine is the leading enterprise-grade, no-code app development platform. By eliminating complexity and bringing data to life, Crowd Machine empowers businesspeople to get applications built and running in record time and at lower cost, so businesses can invent, perform and win. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com .

