CrowdBlink announces new COVID-19 screening and compliance application

Businesses are using Protect to ensure no one entering is displaying COVID-19 symptoms

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CrowdBlink today announced Protect, a new screening and compliance application. Protect is a mobile and web-based application and offers a new way for construction, manufacturing, supply-chain, retirement or long term care facilities, events, and many other types of organizations to screen individuals for COVID-19 symptoms, fitness for work, and risk factors prior to allowing access to a workplace or location.