CrowdEngine Adds the InvestReady Suite of Investor Accreditation Services to its White-Label Fundraising and Investor Management Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdEngine, the industry leading white-label issuance platform, has teamed up with InvestReady to offer an expanded set of investor verification and accreditation services. As demand for faster investor onboarding continues to grow, the need for automation and speed to market has become increasingly more important.

"The InvestReady integration allows us to deliver best of breed verification and accreditation services to our clients at an affordable cost to issuers. This will enable our clients to onboard investors and launch new investment products over a course of days (vs. months) while maintaining bedrock security and compliance standards our clients expect. The automation and accreditation workflow efficiencies InvestReady offers are a win for our ecosystem, our clients, and end user investors." – Jim Borzilleri CEO / Founder – CrowdEngine

"Our team is thrilled to partner with CrowdEngine so we can provide our leading investor verification and accreditation services. As we continue to release new automated services like instant income verification and expansive worldwide capabilities in 55+ countries, CrowdEngine and their clients will be some of the first to access and benefit from these services. " - Adrian E. Alvarez, Co-Founder & CEO at InvestReady.

"InvestReady's integration with CrowdEngine's ecosystem is a big upgrade for the industry in general. Integrated partnerships like this will incrementally improve and simplify the user's experience while reducing the expenses associated with verifying and then maintaining an investor's accreditation status throughout the lifetime of the investment." - Jimmy Bingham - SVP, Business Development / Prime Trust

About CrowdEngine:

CrowdEngine (http://www.crowdengine.com) is the leading provider of white-label investment management software on the market and enables customers to better serve investors while improving efficiency. The CrowdEngine Platform includes Investor Dashboards, Document Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Compliance for all US regulations, at a fraction of the cost of building everything yourself.

About InvestReady:

InvestReady is the safest and most reliable investor verification and accreditation service in the world. We understand the complexity and sensitivity of requiring investors to verify and maintain their accredited status on an ongoing basis. Because we focus solely on this part of the investor accreditation and compliance supply chain, the result of our years of experience is a completely compliant, scalable, automated, and user-focused product that issuers and investors can rely on.

InvestReady verifies accredited investor status for 506c-regulated private equity issuers, and verifies funds-available status of non-accredited investors for crowdfunding portals and real estate investment platforms who need to remain compliant. With multiple APIs for customized integration options, InvestReady is an industry leading financial technology firm that provides both non-accredited and accredited investors with a variety of the tools to make private equity investing easy, secure, scalable, and flexible across different crowdfunding portals

About PrimeTrust:

Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution (trust company) that provides financial infrastructure solutions for the digital economy.

As a regulated financial tech company, Prime Trust delivers compliant investor onboarding, custody and asset transfer, and funds processing as a white label service to direct-to-consumer companies in the blockchain space.

PrimeTrust powers exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, stablecoins, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. As a qualified custodian, we provide FIAT and token custody, funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, investor verification and accreditation, and transaction technology.

Learn more:

www.crowdengine.com

www.investready.com

www.primetrust.com

Contact:

Jim Borzilleri

8019009311

218858@email4pr.com

SOURCE CrowdEngine

Related Links

http://www.crowdengine.com

