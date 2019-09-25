CrowdFlik® Announces Launch of Enterprise Solution for Patented Mobile Video Collaboration Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlik, Inc. (www.CrowdFlik.com), a leader in advanced mobile video technology, announced today that it will offer its patented mobile video collaboration and content creation platform to enterprises and developers worldwide to enable them to offer integrated fan-video creation and curation to their customers. CrowdFlik's proprietary offering is a cloud-based platform featuring best-in-class technology delivering the scale, speed, security and efficiency to handle any-sized project with simplified integration through APIs or fully-functional SDK.

Originally conceived as a consumer app where fans could easily crowd-source concert video, CrowdFlik is now poised to seize this singular opportunity enabling enterprises of all sizes to easily embed this content-generation and user-engagement tool into their own app or device network. Brands see the enormous potential in user-generated content to drive engagement and customer acquisition and for the significant revenue opportunities that come along with exponentially building their video content libraries.

Chris Hamer, CrowdFlik's founder and CEO explained, "This is a big opportunity as brands worldwide can now execute the integrated fan-video strategy they've been seeking. We pioneered this space and with years of user testing and fine tuning our robust video-management platform and seamless user experience opens an incredible array of new engagement and revenue opportunities for everyone in the mobile space. This is truly a turnkey engagement-meets-revenue play."

CrowdFlik saw the magnitude of this mobile video opportunity early, securing a first-mover advantage while obtaining highly valuable patents granted worldwide. There's simply no other player who can seize this opportunity the way CrowdFlik can.

Hamer adds, "Content is king and our white-label video solution gives brands and their users the tools to capture, create and share better content and exponentially more content. Our customers in the entertainment, sports and lifestyle arenas are excited to integrate our complete video solution into their app to enhance the experience they offer."

Looking to the future, CrowdFlik has also set its sights on other applications of its patented video-synchronization platform and has begun development of custom products for law enforcement, security entities, drones and more.

Adds Hamer, "We're poised to own video capture, edit and sharing the way Google Maps owns mapping."

About CrowdFlik, Inc.:

CrowdFlik, Inc. (CrowdFlik) is the technology company pioneering the future of mobile video with its patented collaboration platform that automatically synchronizes mobile video from virtually any mobile device using atomic-clock time and precise geo-location data giving users simple and intuitive features to sort and view content grouped by time and location and to create and share unique, high-quality, seamless, multi-cam edits. CrowdFlik for Developers™ (developers.CrowdFlik.com) gives mobile content partners the tools (APIs and SDK) to create significant monetization and user engagement opportunities.

The FREE CrowdFlik app is available on Google Play and on the App Store for iPhone.

Contact: Chris Hamer, CEO at chris@CrowdFlik.com or 929-400-3565.

For more information on CrowdFlik, visit www.CrowdFlik.com.

