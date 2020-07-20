Crowdfunding Leader, StartEngine, Welcomes Jamestown Invest To Its Platform

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StartEngine, one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States, today announced a new collaboration with Jamestown, a leading global real estate investment and management company to introduce Jamestown Invest to its platform. The new online real estate investment vehicle represents the first and only Reg A+ real estate investment opportunity StartEngine has featured among its listings typically dominated by technology start-ups. The new listing comes in response to increasing interest for real estate investments, which are seen as helpful in developing balanced portfolios. Since its launch in 2015, StartEngine has raised more than $150 million for over 350 companies on its crowdfunding platform.

"We're very excited to introduce Jamestown Invest to investors who have voiced a desire to invest in real estate," said StartEngine co-founder and CEO Howard Marks. "With its focus on value-added real estate opportunities, Jamestown Invest offers our investors the ability to invest in real estate with a proven team."

"Today's generation of investors want to have a sense that their investments are lifting communities and building their neighborhoods; they want to know that their investment managers share their values," commented Michael Phillips, a principal and president of Jamestown. "We launched Jamestown Invest so individuals throughout the U.S. could have the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate through a platform where there is a multi-dimensional return. StartEngine is an ideal partner for Jamestown Invest because they understand the importance of this type of relationship."

Jamestown Invest is an online direct-to-consumer investment vehicle that allows American individuals the opportunity to invest in real estate for a minimum of $2,500. Backed by Jamestown's more than 35-year track record of investing and managing real estate, the fund focuses on the acquisition of value-add properties in urban locations with potential for repositioning or redevelopment.

Since its launch in December 2019, Jamestown Invest has acquired a majority stake in Southern Dairies, a historic five-building, 79,000+ square foot creative office campus in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Located just steps away from Ponce City Market and the BeltLine Eastside Trail, the former dairy distribution plant now houses a diversified tenant mix including architectural, advertising, and real estate firms.

Under the JOBS Act that was signed in 2012, StartEngine provides the public with an opportunity to invest directly in private businesses through the purchase of stock shares, debt, revenue share and more. StartEngine was one of the first equity crowdfunding platforms and has since helped businesses across 53 different industries to source capital without the help of private equity or venture capital firms.

Prior to Jamestown Invest, StartEngine focused largely on startups and early growth companies, and has successfully helped more companies raise capital than any other crowdsourcing platform, with 157 companies launching offerings in 2019 alone.

StartEngine has over 10,000 shareholders and was named the 10th fastest-growing private company in California by the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series list.

About StartEngine:

StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

About Jamestown:

Jamestown, L.P. was established in 1983 as an investment and management company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States. Over the last 35+ years, Jamestown has grown its portfolio of assets in key markets throughout the U.S. and expanded its investment footprint to South America and Europe. Jamestown's capabilities include: acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management, retail leasing, design, sustainability, and risk management. Jamestown has headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Bogota. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

About Jamestown Invest:

Jamestown Invest 1, LLC is an SEC-qualified Regulation A investment vehicle that operates exclusively online, removing traditional reliance on intermediary sales partners. The platform is led by a collaborative team of in-house professionals that will source viable acquisitions, manage, and operate the target assets acquired by the fund.

The public is invited to download and review the Offering Circular at www.jamestowninvest.com/OC. Investing in Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The "Risk Factors" section of the Offering Circular, found on the Jamestown Invest portal, contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before considering an investment. These risks include, but are not limited to, illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest, blind pool risk, and any public health emergency. In addition to the foregoing risks, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown and could materially impact this investment.

Information and photography featuring Jamestown's current and previous portfolio of projects and properties are not representative of Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's investment strategy and are not representative of the scale of investments that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC intends to make. Further, there is no assurance that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access investments like those identified.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Jamestown

Related Links

https://www.jamestownlp.com

