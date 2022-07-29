Crowdfunding Market Size to Grow by USD 239.78 Bn at a CAGR of 16.81%, P2P lending segment is expected to witness lucrative growth - Technavio

Type - P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, reward, and others

o The P2P lending segment's share of the worldwide crowdfunding market will expand significantly. Since P2P lenders liquidate the fund before the conclusion of the terms for which the loan is requested, people can access the funds for spending on scheduled activities more quickly.

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , Middle East , and Africa

APAC will account for 63% of market growth. The major worldwide crowdfunding markets in APAC are China and Australia . This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Throughout the projection period, the global crowdfunding market will increase in APAC thanks to rising Internet and smartphone adoption.

Crowdfunding Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Free promotion on social media is one of the main drivers of growth in the crowdfunding business. It serves as a free marketing tool and offers the chance to pre-sell a product. An ongoing crowdfunding effort can therefore do more than merely raise the necessary funds. These advertisements are affordable and can quickly hit numerous networks. Many crowdfunding projects use social media as a platform, which makes it possible to track referral traffic to the websites.

Market Trend

The trend driving the crowdfunding market share is the use of crowdfunding campaigns as platforms for crowdsourcing. Before the product reached the client, there was very little customer involvement in the usual fundraising, marketing, and product launch procedures. However, one benefit of current trends in crowdfunding campaigns is that it allows business owners to engage with customers or even determine the viability of a product before it is released.

Market Challenge

Time consumption will pose a significant challenge to the crowdfunding market. Finding investors for early investments to fund marketing expenses, registering the product, and any costs associated with making the product compatible with standards are all parts of the crowdfunding process. Customers may withdraw from projects, receive refunds, or in some situations, receive a full return on their investments as a result of delivery delays.

Crowdfunding Market Vendor

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AngelList Holdings, LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdcube Ltd.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

DonorsChoose

FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Crowdfunding Market in our latest Sample Report.

Global Crowdfunding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 239.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., copy, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Micro funds Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

