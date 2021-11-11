Crowdfunding Market size to increase by USD 196.36 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight the Use of Crowdfunding Campaigns as Avenues for Crowdsourcing as a Key Trend

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global crowdfunding market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., and Kickstarter PBC are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

The growing competition in the market is forcing vendors to invest in advanced technologies such as AI to offer better solutions to customers and gain an edge over their competitors. Some vendors are partnering with other players in the market to expand their presence. For instance, in November 2020, The Planet Mark partnered with Crowdfunder to deliver sustainability funding.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Sample Market Research Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the crowdfunding market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 62% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as China, the US, the UK, Germany, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for crowdfunding during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/crowdfunding-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the use of crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as the major trend influencing crowdfunding market. The launch of crowdfunding campaigns is enabling entrepreneurs to interact with customers and gauge the success of the product before launch. Also, the increasing popularity of crowd sourcing has allowed business owners to engage with the target audience and understand their expectations and develop the product. This helps product developers to continuously improve the value propositions of their offerings. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high time consumption associated with crowdfunding is expected to hinder the market growth. Project deadlines in most of the crowdfunding projects are either fixed by the individual or the company. The delays in the completion of the projects sometimes result in customers withdrawing their money completely from the project. Such incidents might reduce the growth opportunities for market players.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the crowdfunding market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Global FinTech Investment Market – Global FinTech investment market is segmented by investment area (digital payments, insurance, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Factoring Market – Global factoring market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Crowdfunding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 196.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., and Kickstarter PBC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

