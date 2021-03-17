Crowdfunding Market to Grow by USD 196.36 Billion during 2021-2025 | 13.86% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Crowdfunding Market: Social media as a source of free of cost promotion to drive growth.

One of the major factors driving the global crowdfunding market is that it is used as a means of free promotion. It provides an opportunity to pre-sell a product and acts as a free-of-cost marketing tool. Campaigns are designed to communicate the mission and vision of the venture easily. With social media, an enterprise can promote an idea free of cost, which is likely to drive the global crowdfunding market during the forecast period. The increasing presence of crowdfunding campaigns in social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram have made it easier and convenient for people to share information and raise funds.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic?

As per Technavio, the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Crowdfunding Market: The easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding

Crowdfunding is one of the ideal means to fund a venture and can also be done without giving up the equity or accumulating debt on the company shares. A variety of crowdfunding business models, such as reward and royalty crowdfunding, enable entrepreneurs to acquire the necessary funds to start their businesses. Fund procurement through crowdfunding is much easier and less time-consuming; an entrepreneur only needs to choose a crowdfunding platform that best suits the campaign theme and purpose and share the message of the venture by creating a video or by starting a creative online campaign to attract investors. Thus, the probability of easy access to capital is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global crowdfunding market.

"The increasing Internet and smartphone penetration will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Crowdfunding Market: Major Vendors

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

AngelList Holdings, LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdfunding Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the crowdfunding market by type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the crowdfunding market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing customer base.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

