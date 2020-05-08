CrowdOptic Further Secures Live Connect Remote Training Platform for Healthcare and Medical Device Industry with Authentication Layer from OneSpan

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdOptic today announced an agreement with OneSpan™, a global leader in securing remote transactions, that will integrate OneSpan's Intelligent Adaptive Authentication into CrowdOptic's Live Connect remote training platform for healthcare providers and professionals within the medical device industry.

OneSpan's Intelligent Adaptive Authentication collects data across user behavior, as well as device and mobile application integrity and transactions, then uses modern machine learning models to analyze and score the likelihood of fraud. This fraud score initiates a precise level of security on each transaction while creating an optimal user experience.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the rapid adoption of remote training within the healthcare and medical device industries. OneSpan is proud to partner with CrowdOptic to ensure the underlying security of these essential training sessions," said OneSpan SVP of Worldwide Sales, Dan Dica.

Live Connect, CrowdOptic's remote training platform, leverages the CrowdEncoder™ wireless streaming device to broadcast video directly from medical equipment—including C-arms, surgical robots, endoscopes and other medical devices with digital video output—to high resolution displays and to the web. The video from medical devices is integrated with the presenters' video and audio feeds so that remote users can see 360-degree views of the training environment, mimicking the on-site experience.

"Our clients within the healthcare and medical device industries represent hundreds of thousands of remote users across their networks of physicians and sales professionals," said Jon B. Fisher, CrowdOptic's co-founder and CEO. "CrowdOptic selected OneSpan's Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution to handle the specific user and session dynamics of remote training for medical applications."

About CrowdOptic

CrowdOptic is an enterprise software company that uses a scalable platform to deliver intelligent camera control and video analytics in real time. CrowdOptic's platform analyzes video at the edge and provides actionable data about the video while providing live streams in a simple and easy to consume package. CrowdOptic works with leading global organizations in healthcare, public safety, retail and sports and entertainment. For more information about CrowdOptic, please visit: www.crowdoptic.com.

For more information about CrowdOptic's Live Connect remote training platform, please visit: https://intersect.crowdoptic.com/LiveConnect

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

CONTACTS:

CrowdOptic

Jon Fisher, CEO

[email protected]

OneSpan

Sarah Hanel

Global Director of Corporate Communications

+1-312-871-1729

[email protected]

SOURCE CrowdOptic

Related Links

http://www.crowdoptic.com

