CrowdStreet Advisors Hires John Norris to Serve as Director of Private Wealth

Real estate investment veteran will build sales efforts within the broader wealth channel

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet Advisors, LLC ("CrowdStreet Advisors"), a boutique alternative investment manager focused on providing advisors and their clients with access to exclusive private commercial real estate opportunities, today announced it has hired John Norris as Director of Private Wealth, responsible for sales and distribution of the firm's funds.

In his new role, Norris will focus on expanding relationships with wealth managers, including RIAs, family offices, broker-dealers, and fintech platforms, leading day-to-day sales and capital-raising activities.

John Norris, Director of Private Wealth

"Beyond his deep knowledge of real estate investment, John brings long-standing connections within the wealth channel, which will be key as we look to expand into this segment of the market," said CrowdStreet Advisors President Sheldon Chang. "We're excited to welcome John to the CrowdStreet Advisors team and to begin growing both our flagship C-REIT, as well as our thematic funds and other offerings."

Prior to joining CrowdStreet Advisors, Norris spent 17 years at Black Creek Group, a private real estate manager, where he played a key role in the firm's growth and success, from its initial capital-raising endeavors to its eventual sale to Ares Management. Previously, he worked as a national sales executive at DWS Group (formerly Zurich Scudder Kemper Investments).

In his outreach to the wealth channel, Norris said he will emphasize CrowdStreet Advisors' unique approach in providing growth-oriented real estate investment opportunities that serve as a complement to traditional core and core-plus portfolios.

"The market of raising capital and deploying capital within real estate has evolved so much over these past 15+ years, but what hasn't changed is the value and performance that private real estate can provide in a client's portfolio," Norris said. "What appealed to me most about CrowdStreet was its investment thesis and their successful track record in deploying capital and realizing returns through full-cycle liquidity events and investments. I'm looking forward to joining CrowdStreet Advisors and helping to build on their already noteworthy successes."

About CrowdStreet Advisors

CrowdStreet Advisors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet") that provides advisors and their clients with access to curated private commercial real estate opportunities selected from CrowdStreet's proprietary deal flow, sourced from a deep network of 300+ real estate sponsors, developers, and operators. Through its private-market products and services—REITs, thematic funds, separately managed accounts, and custom fund solutions—CrowdStreet Advisors provides unique exposure to middle-market commercial real estate (projects with gross asset values typically ranging from $40 million to $100 million), offering investments that are historically less correlated to public-market assets1. For more information on CrowdStreet Advisors, visit www.crowdstreetadvisors.com .

CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet") offers investment opportunities and financial services on its website. Advisory services are offered through CrowdStreet Advisors, LLC ("CrowdStreet Advisors"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CrowdStreet and a federally registered investment adviser. CrowdStreet Advisors provides investment advisory services exclusively to privately managed accounts and private funds and does not otherwise provide investment advisory services to the CrowdStreet Marketplace or its users.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any investment products, financial products, or services. Investment opportunities available through CrowdStreet are speculative and involve substantial risk. You should not invest unless you can sustain the risk of loss of capital, including the risk of total loss of capital. All investors should consider their individual factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. Private placements are illiquid investments, in that they cannot be easily sold or exchanged for cash, and are intended for investors who do not need a liquid investment.

1 Private real estate is, by nature, generally less volatile than the stock market. This lack of volatility does not necessarily translate to private real estate not fluctuating in or losing value. Further, the value of private real estate investments will fluctuate, and the value of real estate often lags behind general market conditions.

