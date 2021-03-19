CrowdStreet Expands, Opens New Headquarters in Austin, Texas

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet"), the award-winning online real estate investing marketplace, announced today it will open a second office and relocate its corporate headquarters from Portland, Oregon to Austin, Texas, strategically positioning the company to better serve its customer base from coast to coast. CrowdStreet will continue to maintain its office and strong employee presence in Portland, its founding city. CrowdStreet permanently adopted a hybrid work model, allowing employees to work where it works best for them and as a result, are hiring new employees based across the country. The new Austin office will serve as another anchor for the CrowdStreet community, allowing employees to work from either office location or to continue to work remotely.

The relocation of the corporate headquarters to Austin also reflects the company's established track record of success and growth in Texas, one of its top markets for investors active on the CrowdStreet Marketplace as well as real estate sponsors and deals.

"This move best positions CrowdStreet for growth, puts us front and center with Marketplace investors and real estate sponsors, and provides our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," said Tore Steen, CEO and Co-Founder for CrowdStreet.

Austin is not only a top pick for CrowdStreet and many other companies who have made the move, it was also recently listed as the #2 real estate market to invest in, according to CrowdStreet's recent Best Places to Invest in 2021 report. Austin stands out for a number of factors including lower costs of living, strong job growth, a thriving tech scene, the presence of the state capital, access to a major research university, and its location in a state that doesn't tax personal income.

"Austin has a number of benefits such as pro-growth economic policies that help job-creating businesses thrive," Steen continued. "As we continue to make strategic investments to best position CrowdStreet for the future, we are confident that our expansion will help us meet the needs of thousands of investors, while continuing to deliver value for our sponsor partners, employees and the communities that we serve."

When America saw commercial real estate take a hit due to the pandemic, individual investors turned to online investing in record response. The end of 2020 proved to be CrowdStreet's most successful year with more than $640 million invested across 90 deals and 45 new sponsors coming on to the Marketplace. The company launched several CrowdStreet managed funds, including its first e-commerce and opportunistic funds, each designed to take advantage of the opportunities created by the market dislocation of 2020.

CrowdStreet was founded in 2013 to give individual investors better access to private equity opportunities in commercial real estate, the 3rd-largest asset class in the U.S. To date, thousands of investors have invested over $1.69 billion in more than 473 projects through CrowdStreet and have received over $197 million in distributions1.

Forbes recently recognized CrowdStreet as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2021 based on three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. With over 110 employees as of March 15th, CrowdStreet plans to double its team in 2021, expanding across several departments including Capital Markets, Engineering, Finance & Operations, Investments, Legal, Marketing and Marketplace services. For more information on career opportunities, visit https://www.crowdstreet.com/careers/#job-board.

